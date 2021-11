We are now in the run-up to Thanksgiving Day, which by an act of Congress always falls on the fourth Thursday in Nov-ember and this year will be celebrated on Nov. 25. When I was a kid, we were taught that the first Thanks-giving was celebrated by the Pilgrims at the Plymouth colony in Plymouth, Massachusetts, from which they had come from England so they could have religious freedom. We drew pictures and made construction paper “Pilgrim” hats and bonnets that mimicked the illustrations our teachers showed us. We heard the stories about how the Native Americans taught the Plymouth colonists to plant maize and hunt wild turkeys.

