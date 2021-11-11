'Tis the season for snow brushes

Washington County could get its first glimpse of winter Friday as the National Weather Service Quad Cities Office predicts a 40% chance of snow showers. Accumulation of any snow is expected to be a dusting to half an inch, and roads are expected to remain wet during any snow as the temperatures will be above freezing. Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen says the November outlook is pretty typical for Iowa, with equal chances of above or below temperatures and precipitation, “The December-January-February outlook shows most of eastern Iowa in the chances for above-normal temperatures, and also far eastern Iowa, above average for seasonal precipitation. So hopefully just that means not polar vortex with some beautiful snow and not so high above normal that we have rain. Because rain in the winter, it always makes it messy. So I’m asking for nice snow, and nice temperatures.”

5 DAYS AGO