Microsoft Is Very Determined That Kids Will Learn To Code Using Minecraft

By Posted by BeauHD
 6 days ago

I have a 9yo in my orbit who would dearly like to program his minecraft game , the problem is...

Fast Company

Try this simple 5-step approach when you want to learn new things fast

When people want to learn a new topic, internet research alone is not enough. In Gong‘s early days, one of our biggest hurdles was learning about speech-to-text technology. We knew we needed it to analyze phone and video conversations, but we had no idea where to start. Had we just typed “speech-to-text” into Google, we would have gotten over 780 million results, with no way of distinguishing valuable guides from marketing blogs.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
PC Gamer

Microsoft says it has metaverse plans for Halo, Minecraft, and other games

The metaverse: it's bullshit. But that's not stopping all sorts of big players from betting the virtual farm on it. Tim Sweeney is, as far as we can tell, a true believer, and Facebook recently renamed itself to Meta, a deep commitment intended to reflect the growing influence of the metaverse concept on its products. Now Microsoft has shared more about its own plans for the metaverse, which are heavily focused on commercial applications but also includes gaming.
hrexecutive.com

10 things Microsoft has learned about successful hybrid work

While the pandemic is still redefining what hybrid looks like, Microsoft's HR team is already capitalizing on lessons learned. With more than 175,000 employees across 74 countries, Microsoft was faced with an enormous people challenge when the pandemic set in early last year and the world of work largely moved to a remote setting. From creating connection in virtual environments to scrambling to keep up with quickly changing employee needs, Microsoft’s HR professionals have been working since to manage what’s likely going to be the “biggest change” in most employees’ careers, said Amy Coleman, corporate vice president, HR and corporate functions, at Microsoft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptonews.com

Watch Microsoft CEO Showcasing Metaverse Use-cases

America’s biggest tech titans are set to go head-to-head with “metaverse”-themed innovations. Fresh from re-naming itself Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook has committed itself to metaverse-themed innovation. And it looks like it now has competition from the IT heavyweight Microsoft, which has laid out its own meta-plans. Following...
Light Reading

Microsoft Metaverse has PowerPoint – be very afraid

Lest you were worrying, Microsoft is here to ensure the Metaverse will have PowerPoint. Microsoft Teams will feature digital avatars from early next year, allowing users to share documents, spreadsheets, and yes, PowerPoint presentations in the Metaverse. So if it wasn't bad enough worrying you'd encounter Mark Zuckerberg in the...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Track Changes in Microsoft Excel

Tracking changes on your Excel spreadsheets makes it easier for other people to update or review your file. It also comes in handy when you want to keep track of all the changes made to it. The track changes command is easy to find in the Review tab of Microsoft Excel’s older versions. However, you and your team may find it difficult to set them up on newer versions.
ZDNet

Microsoft is folding Channel 9 into its Learn portal

In 2004, a few Microsoft employees hatched the idea of creating a site where developers, designers and others in the community could get to know the people who worked at Microsoft through non-marketing-sanctioned video interviews. That's when Microsoft Channel 9 was born. Today, November 5, 2021, that chapter is coming to a close, with the announcement that Microsoft is folding Channel 9 into Microsoft Learn.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Itching to code? These are the best games to learn programming skills

Many of us would like to learn to program, but are daunted. It turns out programming is not really difficult at all once you’ve got the trick of it (really!). But, there’s a lot of knowledge to gain before you, the student, can be anything but utterly confused. It can be painful. If only there existed some gentler way to smuggle programming knowledge into your head.
COMPUTERS
warwickvalleyschools.com

WVMS students explore the solar system using coding

Students in Mr. Algera’s class recently put their growing knowledge of coding to work to bring a dynamic element to their latest lesson — a study on how the solar system works. “Each student was asked to research a planet and present their information to the class,” said Mr. Algera.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

New Hour of Code lessons from Microsoft Education

As technology continues to transform our planet, it’s more important than ever for students to understand the impact it plays in our everyday lives and recognize their growing role in creating future innovations that positively impact society. December 6-12, classrooms around the world will celebrate Computer Science Education Week and millions of students and educators will participate in Hour of Code as part of a global movement to demystify, democratize and spark interest in coding and computer science.
EDUCATION
The Windows Club

Minecraft Windows Code Already Redeemed; You already own Minecraft

Some users who tried to redeem Minecraft Windows code have realized that things are not working as intended. Apparently, an error pops up saying, Minecraft Windows 11/10 Code Already Redeemed. So, what options do you have?. Minecraft Windows Code Already Redeemed. When it comes down to fixing this error once...
VIDEO GAMES
Infoworld

Microsoft’s C# 10 promises ‘prettier’ code

C# 10, the latest release of Microsoft’s object-oriented, type-safe programming language for the .NET platform, has arrived, with capabilities intended to make code “prettier,” quicker, and more expressive, the company said. The upgrade to C# is part of the .NET 6 software development framework and Visual Studio 2022 IDE, both...
SOFTWARE
sweetwaternow.com

Students Can use Minecraft to Compete in Airport Design Challenge

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can now replicate an actual airport in Minecraft with the help of experts from the Federal Aviation Administration. In order to educate and inspire students (K-12) to better understand airports and their leading role in the National Airspace System, the FAA is hosting another run of the acclaimed Airport Design Challenge competition which utilizes Minecraft to help develop a model airport with all of the required airside elements.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Technology can be fun for kids to learn to build

Today, parents want their children to absorb STEM skills because they know technology will play a huge role in whatever the future holds. Sometimes these skills can be gained through play but learning how to create video games is an excellent teaching tool that can be fun!. Let’s examine how...
VIDEO GAMES
News Slashdot

Will Microsoft Beat Facebook to the Metaverse?

"When comparing Meta — formerly Facebook — and Microsoft's approaches to the metaverse, it's clear Microsoft has a much more grounded and realistic vision," argues an analyst at data analytics/consultancy company GlobalData:. Meta is set to grab a large portion of the $51 billion revenues from VR that GlobalData expects...
