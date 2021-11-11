Microsoft Is Very Determined That Kids Will Learn To Code Using Minecraft

While the pandemic is still redefining what hybrid looks like, Microsoft's HR team is already capitalizing on lessons learned. With more than 175,000 employees across 74 countries, Microsoft was faced with an enormous people challenge when the pandemic set in early last year and the world of work largely moved to a remote setting. From creating connection in virtual environments to scrambling to keep up with quickly changing employee needs, Microsoft’s HR professionals have been working since to manage what’s likely going to be the “biggest change” in most employees’ careers, said Amy Coleman, corporate vice president, HR and corporate functions, at Microsoft.

