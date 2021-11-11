CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tissue-bioengineering strategy for modeling rare human kidney diseases in vivo

By J. O. R. Hernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lack of animal models for some human diseases precludes our understanding of disease mechanisms and our ability to test prospective therapies in vivo. Generation of kidney organoids from Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) patient-derived-hiPSCs allows us to recapitulate a rare kidney tumor called angiomyolipoma (AML). Organoids derived from TSC2âˆ’/âˆ’ hiPSCs but...

pharmatimes.com

NICE issues draft recommendation for new kidney disease treatment

NICE has issued a draft recommendation for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease. This preliminary recommendation represents a milestone in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), marking the first new treatment option for CKD patients in nearly 20 years. It is estimated that a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

I Kidney Not: Antibiotic Dosing Strategies in Intermittent Hemodialysis

In the latest article from SIDP, here is a look at the use of various intravenous (IV) antimicrobial therapies to address infections in these patients. Outpatient intravenous (IV) antimicrobial therapy can prove challenging. For those with end-stage renal disease, administering IV antibiotics post-intermittent hemodialysis (post-IHD) improves convenience, reduces the risk of infectious and thrombotic complications, as well as healthcare costs associated with placement of an additional central venous access.1 Generally, patients can receive the same dose post-IHD, although dosing may need to be increased with residual renal function, if antibiotics are infused during dialysis rather than after, or during longer intra-dialytic periods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Oral Daprodustat Safely Improves Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

Daily treatment with oral daprodustat was noninferior to standard erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) for both increasing hemoglobin levels and for cardiovascular safety in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both those who are dialysis dependent and those who are not, in a pair of phase 3 randomized trials that together included more than 6800 patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Three dimensional and microphysiological bone marrow models detect in vivo positive compounds

Micronucleus (MN) assessment is a valuable tool in safety assessment. However, several compounds are positive in the in vivo bone marrow (BM) MN assay but negative in vitro, reflecting that BM complexity is not recapitulated in vitro. Importantly, these compounds are not genotoxic; rather, drug-driven pharmacological-effects on the BM increase MN, however, without mechanistic understanding, in vivo positives stop drug-progression. Thus, physiologically-relevant BM models are required to bridge the gap between in vitro and in vivo. The current study aimed to investigate the utility of two human 3D BM models (fluidic and static) for MN assessment. MN induction following treatment with etoposide and Poly-ADP Ribose Polymerase inhibitor (PARPi) and prednisolone (negative in vitro, positive in vivo) was determined in 2D L5178Y and human BM cells, and the 3D BM models. Etoposide (0"“0.070Â ÂµM) and PARPi (0"“150Â ÂµM) induced MN in both 3D BM models indicating their utility for genotoxicity testing. Interestingly, PARPi treatment induced a MN trend in 3D more comparable to in vivo. Importantly, prednisolone (0"“1.7Â mM) induced MN in both 3D BM models, suggesting recapitulation of the in vivo microenvironment. These models could provide a valuable tool to follow up, and eventually predict, suspected pharmacological mechanisms, thereby reducing animal studies.
SCIENCE
The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
