Cancer

A systematic genome-wide mapping of oncogenic mutation selection during CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing

By Sanju Sinha
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent studies have reported that genome editing by CRISPR"“Cas9 induces a DNA damage response mediated by p53 in primary cells hampering their growth. This could lead to a selection of cells with pre-existing p53 mutations. In this study, employing an integrated computational and experimental framework, we systematically investigated the possibility of...

Synonymous mutations reveal genome-wide levels of positive selection in healthy tissues

Genetic alterations under positive selection in healthy tissues have implications for cancer risk. However, total levels of positive selection across the genome remain unknown. Passenger mutations are influenced by all driver mutations, regardless of type or location in the genome. Therefore, the total number of passengers can be used to estimate the total number of drivers-including unidentified drivers outside of cancer genes that are traditionally missed. Here we analyze the variant allele frequency spectrum of synonymous mutations from healthy blood and esophagus to quantify levels of missing positive selection. In blood, we find that only 30% of passengers can be explained by single-nucleotide variants in driver genes, suggesting high levels of positive selection for mutations elsewhere in the genome. In contrast, more than half of all passengers in the esophagus can be explained by just the two driver genes NOTCH1 and TP53, suggesting little positive selection elsewhere.
SCIENCE
Underwater CAM photosynthesis elucidated by Isoetes genome

To conserve water in arid environments, numerous plant lineages have independently evolved Crassulacean Acid Metabolism (CAM). Interestingly, Isoetes, an aquatic lycophyte, can also perform CAM as an adaptation to low CO2 availability underwater. However, little is known about the evolution of CAM in aquatic plants and the lack of genomic data has hindered comparison between aquatic and terrestrial CAM. Here, we investigate underwater CAM in Isoetes taiwanensis by generating a high-quality genome assembly and RNA-seq time course. Despite broad similarities between CAM in Isoetes and terrestrial angiosperms, we identify several key differences. Notably, Isoetes may have recruited the lesser-known 'bacterial-type' PEPC, along with the 'plant-type' exclusively used in other CAM and C4 plants for carboxylation of PEP. Furthermore, we find that circadian control of key CAM pathway genes has diverged considerably in Isoetes relative to flowering plants. This suggests the existence of more evolutionary paths to CAM than previously recognized.
WILDLIFE
CRISPR-Cas9 mediated mutation in GRAIN WIDTH and WEIGHT2 (GW2) locus improves aleurone layer and grain nutritional quality in rice

Enhancing crop productivity and their nutritional quality are the key components and primary focus of crop improvement strategy for fulfilling future food demand and improving human health. Grain filling and endosperm development are the key determinants of grain yield and nutritional quality. GRAIN WIDTH and WEIGHT2 (GW2) gene encodes a RING-type E3 ubiquitin ligase and determines the grain weight in cereal crops. Here we report GW2 knockout (KO) mutants in Indica (var. MTU1010) through CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. The endosperm of GW2-KO mutant seed displays a thick aleurone layer with enhanced grain protein content. Further the loss of function of OsGW2 results in improved accumulation of essential dietary minerals (Fe, Zn, K, P, Ca) in the endosperm of rice grain. Additionally, the mutants displayed anÂ early growth vigour phenotype with an improved root and shoot architecture. The hull morphology of GW2-KO lines also showed improved, grain filling thereby promoting larger grain architecture. Together, our findings indicate that GW2 may serve as a key regulator of improved grain architecture, grain nutritional quality and an important modulator of plant morphology. The study offers a strategy for the development of improved rice cultivars with enriched nutritional quality and its possible implementation in other cereals as well.
AGRICULTURE
Genome-wide quantification of transcription factor binding at single-DNA-molecule resolution using methyl-transferase footprinting

Precise control of gene expression requires the coordinated action of multiple factors at cis-regulatory elements. We recently developed single-molecule footprinting to simultaneously resolve the occupancy of multiple proteins including transcription factors, RNA polymerase II and nucleosomes on single DNA molecules genome-wide. The technique combines the use of cytosine methyltransferases to footprint the genome with bisulfite sequencing to resolve transcription factor binding patterns at cis-regulatory elements. DNA footprinting is performed by incubating permeabilized nuclei with recombinant methyltransferases. Upon DNA extraction, whole-genome or targeted bisulfite libraries are prepared and loaded on Illumina sequencers. The protocol can be completed in 4"“5 d in any laboratory with access to high-throughput sequencing. Analysis can be performed in 2 d using a dedicated R package and requires access to a high-performance computing system. Our method can be used to analyze how transcription factors cooperate and antagonize to regulate transcription.
SCIENCE
Defining genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas genome-editing nuclease activity with GUIDE-seq

Genome-wide unbiased identification of double-stranded breaks enabled by sequencing (GUIDE-seq) is a sensitive, unbiased, genome-wide method for defining the activity of genome-editing nucleases in living cells. GUIDE-seq is based on the principle of efficient integration of an end-protected double-stranded oligodeoxynucleotide tag into sites of nuclease-induced DNA double-stranded breaks, followed by amplification of tag-containing genomic DNA molecules and high-throughput sequencing. Here we describe a detailed GUIDE-seq protocol including cell transfection, library preparation, sequencing and bioinformatic analysis. The entire protocol including cell culture can be completed in 9 d. Once tag-integrated genomic DNA is isolated, library preparation, sequencing and analysis can be performed in 3 d. The result is a genome-wide catalog of off-target sites ranked by nuclease activity as measured by GUIDE-seq read counts. GUIDE-seq is one of the most sensitive cell-based methods for defining genome-wide off-target activity and has been broadly adopted for research and therapeutic use.
SCIENCE
A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
SCIENCE
Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
SuperSelective primer pairs for sensitive detection of rare somatic mutations

SuperSelective primers, by virtue of their unique design, enable the selective exponential amplification of rare DNA fragments containing somatic mutations in the presence of abundant closely related wild-type DNA fragments. However, when a SuperSelective primer is used in conjunction with a conventional reverse primer, linear amplification of the abundant wild-type fragments occurs, and this may lead to a late arising signal that can be confused with the late arising signal from the rare mutant fragments. We have discovered that the use of a pair of SuperSelective primers, one specific for the target mutation in a plus strand, and the other specific for the same mutation in the complementary minus strand, but both possessing 3"²-terminal nucleotides that are complementary to the mutation, significantly suppresses the linear amplification of the related wild-type sequence, and prevents the generation of false mutant sequences due to mis-incorporation by the DNA polymerase. As a consequence, the absence of mutant fragments in a sample does not give rise to a false-positive signal, and the presence of mutant fragments in a sample is clearly distinguishable as a true-positive signal. The use of SuperSelective primer pairs should enhance the sensitivity of multiplex PCR assays that identify and quantitate somatic mutations in liquid biopsies obtained from patients with cancer, thereby enabling the choice of a targeted therapy, the determination of its effectiveness over time, and the substitution of a more appropriate therapy as new mutations arise.
SCIENCE
Health
Science
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
SCIENCE
The APPL1-Rab5 axis restricts NLRP3 inflammasome activation through early endosomal-dependent mitophagy in macrophages

Although mitophagy is known to restrict NLRP3 inflammasome activation, the underlying regulatory mechanism remains poorly characterized. Here we describe a type of early endosome-dependent mitophagy that limits NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Deletion of the endosomal adaptor protein APPL1 impairs mitophagy, leading to accumulation of damaged mitochondria producing reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidized cytosolic mitochondrial DNA, which in turn trigger NLRP3 inflammasome overactivation in macrophages. NLRP3 agonist causes APPL1 to translocate from early endosomes to mitochondria, where it interacts with Rab5 to facilitate endosomal-mediated mitophagy. Mice deficient for APPL1 specifically in hematopoietic cell are more sensitive to endotoxin-induced sepsis, obesity-induced inflammation and glucose dysregulation. These are associated with increased expression of systemic interleukin-1Î², a major product of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Our findings indicate that the early endosomal machinery is essential to repress NLRP3 inflammasome hyperactivation by promoting mitophagy in macrophages.
SCIENCE
Efficient biosynthesis of nucleoside cytokinin angustmycin A containing an unusual sugar system

Angustmycin A has anti-mycobacterial and cytokinin activities, and contains an intriguing structure in which an unusual sugar with C5"²-C6"² dehydration is linked to adenine via an N-glycosidic bond. However, the logic underlying the biosynthesis of this molecule has long remained obscure. Here, we address angustmycin A biosynthesis by the full deciphering of its pathway. We demonstrate that AgmD, C, A, E, and B function as d-allulose 6-phosphate 3-epimerase, d-allulose 6-phosphate pyrophosphokinase, adenine phosphoallulosyltransferase, phosphoribohydrolase, and phosphatase, respectively, and that these collaboratively catalyze the relay reactions to biosynthesize angustmycin C. Additionally, we provide evidence that AgmF is a noncanonical dehydratase for the final step to angustmycin A via a self-sufficient strategy for cofactor recycling. Finally, we have reconstituted the entire six-enzyme pathway in vitro and in E. coli leading to angustmycin A production. These results expand the enzymatic repertoire regarding natural product biosynthesis, and also open the way for rational and rapid discovery of other angustmycin related antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
CANCER
A distributed fMRI-based signature for the subjective experience of fear

The specific neural systems underlying the subjective feeling of fear are debated in affective neuroscience. Here, we combine functional MRI with machine learning to identify and evaluate a sensitive and generalizable neural signature predictive of the momentary self-reported subjective fear experience across discovery (n"‰="‰67), validation (n"‰="‰20) and generalization (n"‰="‰31) cohorts. We systematically demonstrate that accurate fear prediction crucially requires distributed brain systems, with important contributions from cortical (e.g., prefrontal, midcingulate and insular cortices) and subcortical (e.g., thalamus, periaqueductal gray, basal forebrain and amygdala) regions. We further demonstrate that the neural representation of subjective fear is distinguishable from the representation of conditioned threat and general negative affect. Overall, our findings suggest that subjective fear, which exhibits distinct neural representation with some other aversive states, is encoded in distributed systems rather than isolated 'fear centers'.
SCIENCE
Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
INDUSTRY
Traumatic brain injury to primary visual cortex produces long-lasting circuit dysfunction

Primary sensory areas of the mammalian neocortex have a remarkable degree of plasticity, allowing neural circuits to adapt to dynamic environments. However, little is known about the effects of traumatic brain injury on visual circuit function. Here we used anatomy and in vivo electrophysiological recordings in adult mice to quantify neuron responses to visual stimuli two weeks and three months after mild controlled cortical impact injury to primary visual cortex (V1). We found that, although V1 remained largely intact in brain-injured mice, there was ~35% reduction in the number of neurons that affected inhibitory cells more broadly than excitatory neurons. V1 neurons showed dramatically reduced activity, impaired responses to visual stimuli and weaker size selectivity and orientation tuning in vivo. Our results show a single, mild contusion injury produces profound and long-lasting impairments in the way V1 neurons encode visual input. These findings provide initial insight into cortical circuit dysfunction following central visual system neurotrauma.
SCIENCE
Transcriptional changes and the role of ONECUT1 in hPSC pancreatic differentiation

Cell type specification during pancreatic development is tightly controlled by a transcriptional and epigenetic network. The precise role of most transcription factors, however, has been only described in mice. To convey such concepts to human pancreatic development, alternative model systems such as pancreatic in vitro differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells can be employed. Here, we analyzed stage-specific RNA-, ChIP-, and ATAC-sequencing data to dissect transcriptional and regulatory mechanisms during pancreatic development. Transcriptome and open chromatin maps of pancreatic differentiation from human pluripotent stem cells provide a stage-specific pattern of known pancreatic transcription factors and indicate ONECUT1 as a crucial fate regulator in pancreas progenitors. Moreover, our data suggest that ONECUT1 is also involved in preparing pancreatic progenitors for later endocrine specification. The dissection of the transcriptional and regulatory circuitry revealed an important role for ONECUT1 within such network and will serve as resource to study human development and disease.
SCIENCE
An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
Loss of MBD2 attenuates MLL-AF9-driven leukemogenesis by suppressing the leukemic cell cycle via CDKN1C

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a deadly cancer characterized by an expanded self-renewal capacity that is associated with the accumulation of immature myeloid cells. Emerging evidence shows that methyl-CpG-binding domain protein 2 (MBD2), a DNA methylation reader, often participates in the transcriptional silencing of hypermethylated genes in cancer cells. Nevertheless, the role of MBD2 in AML remains unclear. Herein, by using an MLL-AF9 murine model and a human AML cell line, we observed that loss of MBD2 could delay the initiation and progression of leukemia. MBD2 depletion significantly reduced the leukemia burden by decreasing the proportion of leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and inhibiting leukemia cell proliferation in serial transplantation experiments, thereby allowing leukemic blasts to transition to a more mature state reflecting normal myelopoiesis. Both gene expression analyses and bioinformatic studies revealed that MBD2 negatively modulated genes related to myeloid differentiation, and was necessary to sustain the MLL-AF9 oncogene-induced gene program. We further demonstrated that MBD2 could promote LSC cell cycle progression through epigenetic regulation of CDKN1C transcription probably by binding to its promoter region. Taken together, our data suggest that MBD2 promotes AML development and could be a therapeutic target for myeloid malignancies.
CANCER
Flexible simultaneous mesoscale two-photon imaging of neural activity at high speeds

Understanding brain function requires monitoring local and global brain dynamics. Two-photon imaging of the brain across mesoscopic scales has presented trade-offs between imaging area and acquisition speed. We describe a flexible cellular resolution two-photon microscope capable of simultaneous video rate acquisition of four independently targetable brain regions spanning an approximate five-millimeter field of view. With this system, we demonstrate the ability to measure calcium activity across mouse sensorimotor cortex at behaviorally relevant timescales.
SCIENCE
Gpr19 is a circadian clock-controlled orphan GPCR with a role in modulating free-running period and light resetting capacity of the circadian clock

Gpr19 encodes an evolutionarily conserved orphan G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with currently no established physiological role in vivo. We characterized Gpr19 expression in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), the locus of the master circadian clock in the brain, and determined its role in the context of the circadian rhythm regulation. We found that Gpr19 is mainly expressed in the dorsal part of the SCN, with its expression fluctuating in a circadian fashion. A conserved cAMP-responsive element in the Gpr19 promoter was able to produce circadian transcription in the SCN. Gpr19âˆ’/âˆ’ mice exhibited a prolonged circadian period and a delayed initiation of daily locomotor activity. Gpr19 deficiency caused the downregulation of several genes that normally peak during the night, including Bmal1 and Gpr176. In response to light exposure at night, Gpr19âˆ’/âˆ’ mice had a reduced capacity for light-induced phase-delays, but not for phase-advances. This defect was accompanied by reduced response of c-Fos expression in the dorsal region of the SCN, while apparently normal in the ventral area of the SCN, in Gpr19âˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Thus, our data demonstrate that Gpr19 is an SCN-enriched orphan GPCR with a distinct role in circadian regulation and may provide a potential target option for modulating the circadian clock.
SCIENCE

