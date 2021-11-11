CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Metabolomic credentialing of murine carcinogen-induced urothelial cancer

By Hesham Afify
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBladder cancer (BCa) is the most common malignancy of the urinary system with increasing incidence, mortality, and limited treatment options. Therefore, it is imperative to validate preclinical models that faithfully represent BCa cellular, molecular, and metabolic heterogeneity to develop new therapeutics. We performed metabolomic profiling of premalignant and non-muscle invasive bladder...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

High PGD receptor 2 levels are associated with poor prognosis in colorectal cancer patients and induce VEGF expression in colon cancer cells and migration in a zebrafish xenograft model

Despite intense research, the prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) remains poor. The prostaglandin D2 receptors DP1 and DP2 are explored here as potential therapeutic targets for advanced CRC. Methods. A CRC cohort was analysed to determine whether DP1 and DP2 receptor expression correlates with patient survival. Four...
CANCER
Nature.com

Disruption of mitochondrial complex I induces progressive parkinsonism

Loss of functional mitochondrial complex I (MCI) in the dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra is a hallmark of Parkinson's disease1. Yet, whether this change contributes to Parkinson's disease pathogenesis is unclear2. Here we used intersectional genetics toÂ disrupt the function of MCI in mouse dopaminergic neurons. Disruption of MCI induced a Warburg-like shift in metabolism that enabled neuronal survival, but triggered a progressive loss of the dopaminergic phenotype that was first evident in nigrostriatal axons. This axonal deficit was accompanied by motor learning and fine motor deficits, but not by clear levodopa-responsive parkinsonism-which emerged only after the later loss of dopamine release in the substantia nigra. Thus, MCI dysfunction alone is sufficient to cause progressive, human-like parkinsonism in which the loss of nigral dopamine release makes a critical contribution to motor dysfunction, contrary to the current Parkinson's disease paradigm3,4.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Bca Cellular#Nmibc#N Butyl N#Bbn
onclive.com

Testing for FGFR Mutations in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: Hello. It's a pleasure speaking with you today about targeting FGFR [fibroblast growth factor receptor] mutations in metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a program presented by OncLive® Insights. I am Arlene Siefker-Radtke, a professor of genitourinary medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. And I'm joined today by my colleague Dr. Scott Tagawa [Scott T. Tagawa, MD, MS, FACP], who's a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology group in New York, [New York]. Thank you for joining us today, Scott.
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Characterization of normal and cancer stem-like cell populations in murine lingual epithelial organoids using single-cell RNA sequencing

The advances in oral cancer research and therapies have not improved the prognosis of patients with tongue cancer. The poor treatment response of tongue cancer may be attributed to the presence of heterogeneous tumor cells exhibiting stem cell characteristics. Therefore, there is a need to develop effective molecular-targeted therapies based on the specific gene expression profiles of these cancer stem-like cell populations. In this study, the characteristics of normal and cancerous organoids, which are convenient tools for screening anti-cancer drugs, were analyzed comparatively. As organoids are generally generated by single progenitors, they enable the exclusion of normal cell contamination from the analyses. Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis revealed that p53 signaling activation and negative regulation of cell cycle were enriched characteristics in normal stem-like cells whereas hypoxia-related pathways, such as HIF-1 signaling and glycolysis, were upregulated in cancer stem-like cells. The findings of this study improved our understanding of the common features of heterogeneous cell populations with stem cell properties in tongue cancers, that are different from those of normal stem cell populations; this will enable the development of novel molecular-targeted therapies for tongue cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Alterations in meibomian glands in patients treated with intensity-modulated radiotherapy for head and neck cancer

Patients undergoing intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for head and neck cancer may have increased incidence of dry eye disease and the exact mechanism is unclear. The present study aims to assess tear film and meibomian gland (MG) features in patients who received IMRT for head and neck cancer not involving the orbital area. Twenty-seven patients (64.7"‰Â±"‰9.8Â years) and 30 age-matched controls (61.4"‰Â±"‰11.0Â years) underwent a comprehensive dry eye work-up. Compared to the control group, the patients had more lid margin abnormalities, and worse meibum quality. The MG loss, calculated as (tarsal area-MG area)/tarsal area, was higher in the patient group in both the upper (53.0"‰Â±"‰12.0% vs. 35.1"‰Â±"‰10.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower lids (69.5"‰Â±"‰12.6% vs. 48.5"‰Â±"‰12.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). In the patient group, more MG loss in the lower lids correlated with worse meibum quality (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.029). In contrast, there was no significant difference in aqueous tear production level, measured with Schirmer test. Patients treated with IMRT for head and neck cancer seemed to have comparable lacrimal gland function to the controls despite more dry eye symptoms. However, the patients had MG functional and morphological changes, which may present a higher risk for developing dry eye disease.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Risk of colorectal cancer from smoking and red/processed meat carcinogens

Oncotarget published "Novel insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying risk of colorectal cancer from smoking and red/processed meat carcinogens by modeling exposure in normal colon organoids" which reported that Most research has focused on studies of normal colon biopsies in epidemiologic studies or treatment of CRC cell lines in vitro.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sequence logic at enhancers governs a dual mechanism of endodermal organ fate induction by FOXA pioneer factors

FOXA pioneer transcription factors (TFs) associate with primed enhancers in endodermal organ precursors. Using a human stem cell model of pancreas differentiation, we here discover that only a subset of pancreatic enhancers is FOXA-primed, whereas the majority is unprimed and engages FOXA upon lineage induction. Primed enhancers are enriched for signal-dependent TF motifs and harbor abundant and strong FOXA motifs. Unprimed enhancers harbor fewer, more degenerate FOXA motifs, and FOXA recruitment to unprimed but not primed enhancers requires pancreatic TFs. Strengthening FOXA motifs at an unprimed enhancer near NKX6.1 renders FOXA recruitment pancreatic TF-independent, induces priming, and broadens the NKX6.1 expression domain. We make analogous observations about FOXA binding during hepatic and lung development. Our findings suggest a dual role for FOXA in endodermal organ development: first, FOXA facilitates signal-dependent lineage initiation via enhancer priming, and second, FOXA enforces organ cell type-specific gene expression via indirect recruitment by lineage-specific TFs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single cell multi-omic analysis identifies a Tbx1-dependent multilineage primed population in murine cardiopharyngeal mesoderm

The poles of the heart and branchiomeric muscles of the face and neck are formed from the cardiopharyngeal mesoderm within the pharyngeal apparatus. They are disrupted in patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, due to haploinsufficiency of TBX1, encoding a T-box transcription factor. Here, using single cell RNA-sequencing, we now identify a multilineage primed population within the cardiopharyngeal mesoderm, marked by Tbx1, which has bipotent properties to form cardiac and branchiomeric muscle cells. The multilineage primed cells are localized within the nascent mesoderm of the caudal lateral pharyngeal apparatus and provide a continuous source of cardiopharyngeal mesoderm progenitors. Tbx1 regulates the maturation of multilineage primed progenitor cells to cardiopharyngeal mesoderm derivatives while restricting ectopic non-mesodermal gene expression. We further show that TBX1 confers this balance of gene expression by direct and indirect regulation of enriched genes in multilineage primed progenitors and downstream pathways, partly through altering chromatin accessibility, the perturbation of which can lead to congenital defects in individuals with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cold and heterogeneous T cell repertoire is associated with copy number aberrations and loss of immune genes in small-cell lung cancer

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is speculated to harbor complex genomic intratumor heterogeneity (ITH) associated with high recurrence rate and suboptimal response to immunotherapy. Here, using multi-region whole exome/T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing as well as immunohistochemistry, we reveal a rather homogeneous mutational landscape but extremely cold and heterogeneous TCR repertoire in limited-stage SCLC tumors (LS-SCLCs). Compared to localized non-small cell lung cancers, LS-SCLCs have similar predicted neoantigen burden and genomic ITH, but significantly colder and more heterogeneous TCR repertoire associated with higher chromosomal copyÂ number aberration (CNA) burden. Furthermore, copyÂ number loss of IFN-Î³ pathway genes is frequently observed and positively correlates with CNA burden. Higher mutational burden, higher T cell infiltration and positive PD-L1 expression are associated with longer overall survival (OS), while higher CNA burden is associated with shorter OS in patients with LS-SCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Loss of MBD2 attenuates MLL-AF9-driven leukemogenesis by suppressing the leukemic cell cycle via CDKN1C

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a deadly cancer characterized by an expanded self-renewal capacity that is associated with the accumulation of immature myeloid cells. Emerging evidence shows that methyl-CpG-binding domain protein 2 (MBD2), a DNA methylation reader, often participates in the transcriptional silencing of hypermethylated genes in cancer cells. Nevertheless, the role of MBD2 in AML remains unclear. Herein, by using an MLL-AF9 murine model and a human AML cell line, we observed that loss of MBD2 could delay the initiation and progression of leukemia. MBD2 depletion significantly reduced the leukemia burden by decreasing the proportion of leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and inhibiting leukemia cell proliferation in serial transplantation experiments, thereby allowing leukemic blasts to transition to a more mature state reflecting normal myelopoiesis. Both gene expression analyses and bioinformatic studies revealed that MBD2 negatively modulated genes related to myeloid differentiation, and was necessary to sustain the MLL-AF9 oncogene-induced gene program. We further demonstrated that MBD2 could promote LSC cell cycle progression through epigenetic regulation of CDKN1C transcription probably by binding to its promoter region. Taken together, our data suggest that MBD2 promotes AML development and could be a therapeutic target for myeloid malignancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Instrumental variable analysis using offspring BMI in childhood as an indicator of parental BMI in relation to mortality

Childhood BMI shows associations with adult mortality, but these may be influenced by effects of ill health in childhood on BMI and later mortality. To avoid this, we used offspring childhood BMI as an instrumental variable (IV) for own BMI in relation to mortality and compared it with conventional associations of own childhood BMI and own mortality. We included 36,097 parent"“offspring pairs with measured heights and weights from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register and register-based information on death. Hazard ratios (HR) were estimated using adjusted Cox regression models. For all-cause mortality, per zBMI at age 7 the conventional HR"‰="‰1.07 (95%CI: 1.04"“1.09) in women and 1.02 (95%CI: 0.92"“1.14) in men, whereas the IV HR"‰="‰1.23 (95%CI: 1.15"“1.32) in women and 1.05 (95%CI: 0.94"“1.17) in men. Per zBMI at age 13, the conventional HR"‰="‰1.11 (95%CI: 1.08"“1.15) in women and 1.03 (95%CI: 0.99"“1.06) in men, whereas the IV HR"‰="‰1.30 (95%CI: 1.19"“1.42) in women and 1.15 (95%CI: 1.04"“1.29) in men. Only conventional models showed indications of J-shaped associations. Our IV analyses suggest that there is a causal relationship between BMI and mortality that is positive at both high and low BMI values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CHD5 inhibits metastasis of neuroblastoma

CHD5, a tumor suppressor at 1p36, is frequently lost or silenced in poor prognosis neuroblastoma (NB) and many adult cancers. The role of CHD5 in metastasis is unknown. We confirm that low expression of CHD5 is associated with stage 4 NB. Forced expression of CHD5 in NB cell lines with 1p loss inhibited key aspects of the metastatic cascade in vitro: anchorage-independent growth, migration, and invasion. In vivo, formation of bone marrow and liver metastases developing from intravenously injected NB cells was delayed and decreased by forced CHD5 expression. Genome-wide mRNA sequencing revealed reduction of genes and gene sets associated with metastasis when CHD5 was overexpressed. Known metastasis-suppressing genes preferentially upregulated in CHD5-overexpressing NB cells included PLCL1. In patient NB, low expression of PLCL1was associated with metastatic disease and poor survival. Knockdown of PLCL1 and of p53 in IMR5 NB cells overexpressing CHD5 reversed CHD5-induced inhibition of invasion and migration in vitro. In summary, CHD5 is a metastasis suppressor in NB.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy