CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeting CD38 in acute myeloid leukemia interferes with leukemia trafficking and induces phagocytosis

By Meike Farber
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTargeting the interaction between leukemic cells and the microenvironment is an appealing approach to enhance the therapeutic efficacy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML infiltration induces a significant release of inflammatory cytokines in the human bone marrow niche which accelerates leukemogenesis. As the transmembrane glycoprotein CD38 has been shown to regulate...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

TCP1 increases drug resistance in acute myeloid leukemia by suppressing autophagy via activating AKT/mTOR signaling

T-complex protein 1 (TCP1) is one of the subunits of chaperonin-containing T complex (CCT), which is involved in protein folding, cell proliferation, apoptosis, cell cycle regulation, and drug resistance. Investigations have demonstrated that TCP1 is a factor being responsible for drug resistance in breast and ovarian cancer. However, the TCP1 role in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains elusive. In the present study, we discovered that the TCP1 expression was elevated in AML patients and high TCP1 expression was associated with low complete response rate along with poor overall survival. TCP1 showed higher expression in the adriamycin-resistant leukemia cell line HL60/A and K562/A, comparing to their respective parent cells HL60 and K562 cells. TCP1 inhibition suppressed drug resistance in HL60/A and K562/A cells, whereas TCP1 overexpression in HL60 cells incremented drug resistance, both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic investigations revealed that TCP1 inhibited autophagy and adriamycin-induced cell apoptosis, and TCP1-mediated autophagy inhibition conferred resistance to adriamycin-induced cell apoptosis. Furthermore, TCP1 interacted with AKT and mTOR to activate AKT/mTOR signaling, which negatively regulates apoptosis and autophagy. Pharmacological inhibition of AKT/mTOR signal particularly activated autophagy and resensitized TCP1-overexpressing HL60 cells to adriamycin. These findings identify a novel role of TCP1 regarding drug resistance in AML, which advise a new strategy for overcoming drug resistance in AML through targeting TCP1/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and SALL4 and BMI-1 gene expression

Sal-like protein 4 transcription factor (SALL4) and B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) gene were reported to cause treatment failure and relapse in several malignancies. We aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of SALL4 and BMI-1 in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Methods. This prospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A unique role of p53 haploinsufficiency or loss in the development of acute myeloid leukemia with FLT3-ITD mutation

With an incidence of ~50%, the absence or reduced protein level of p53 is much more common than TP53 mutations in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML with FLT3-ITD (internal tandem duplication) mutations has an unfavorable prognosis and is highly associated with wt-p53 dysfunction. While TP53 mutation in the presence of FLT3-ITD does not induce AML in mice, it is not clear whether p53 haploinsufficiency or loss cooperates with FLT3-ITD in the induction of AML. Here, we generated FLT3-ITD knock-in; p53 knockout (heterozygous and homozygous) double-transgenic mice and found that both alterations strongly cooperated in the induction of cytogenetically normal AML without increasing the self-renewal potential. At the molecular level, we found the strong upregulation of Htra3 and the downregulation of Lin28a, leading to enhanced proliferation and the inhibition of apoptosis and differentiation. The co-occurrence of Htra3 overexpression and Lin28a knockdown, in the presence of FLT3-ITD, induced AML with similar morphology as leukemic cells from double-transgenic mice. These leukemic cells were highly sensitive to the proteasome inhibitor carfilzomib. Carfilzomib strongly enhanced the activity of targeting AXL (upstream of FLT3) against murine and human leukemic cells. Our results unravel a unique role of p53 haploinsufficiency or loss in the development of FLT3-ITD"‰+"‰AML.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Aml#Microenvironmental
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Oncotarget published "Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia" which reported that Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common type of leukemia and has a 5-year survival rate of 25%. The standard-of-care for AML has not changed in the past few decades. Promising immunotherapy options...
CANCER
Nature.com

Demethylating therapy increases anti-CD123 CAR T cell cytotoxicity against acute myeloid leukemia

Successful treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells is hampered by toxicity on normal hematopoietic progenitor cells and low CAR T cell persistence. Here, we develop third-generation anti-CD123 CAR T cells with a humanized CSL362-based ScFv and a CD28-OX40-CD3Î¶ intracellular signaling domain. This CAR demonstrates anti-AML activity without affecting the healthy hematopoietic system, or causing epithelial tissue damage in a xenograft model. CD123 expression on leukemia cells increases upon 5"²-Azacitidine (AZA) treatment. AZA treatment of leukemia-bearing mice causes an increase in CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cell numbers following infusion. Functionally, the CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells exhibit superior cytotoxicity against AML cells, accompanied by higher TNFÎ± production and enhanced downstream phosphorylation of key T cell activation molecules. Our findings indicate that AZA increases the immunogenicity of AML cells, enhancing recognition and elimination of malignant cells by highly efficient CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting IFN activity to both B cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells induces a robust tolerogenic response and protection against EAE

Type I Interferon (IFN) was the very first drug approved for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and is still frequently used as a first line therapy. However, systemic IFN also causes considerable side effects, affecting therapy adherence and dose escalation. In addition, the mechanism of action of IFN in MS is multifactorial and still not completely understood. Using AcTaferons (Activity-on-Target IFNs, AFNs), optimized IFN-based immunocytokines that allow cell-specific targeting, we have previously demonstrated that specific targeting of IFN activity to dendritic cells (DCs) can protect against experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE), inducing in vivo tolerogenic protective effects, evidenced by increased indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and transforming growth factor Î² (TGFÎ²) release by plasmacytoid (p) DCs and improved immunosuppressive capacity of regulatory T and B cells. We here report that targeting type I IFN activity specifically towards B cells also provides strong protection against EAE, and that targeting pDCs using SiglecH-AFN can significantly add to this protective effect. The superior protection achieved by simultaneous targeting of both B lymphocytes and pDCs correlated with improved IL-10 responses in B cells and conventional cDCs, and with a previously unseen very robust IDO response in several cells, including all B and T lymphocytes, cDC1 and cDC2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Incidence of invasive fungal infection in acute lymphoblastic and acute myelogenous leukemia in the era of antimold prophylaxis

The incidence of invasive fungal infection (IFI) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has decreased with the introduction of antimold prophylaxis. Although acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) has a lower risk of IFI than does AML, the incidences of IFI in both AML and ALL in the era of antimold prophylaxis should be re-evaluated. We analyzed adults with AML or ALL who had undergone induction, re-induction, or consolidation chemotherapy from January 2017 to December 2019 at Seoul National University Hospital. Their clinical characteristics during each chemotherapy episode were reviewed, and cases with proven or probable diagnoses were regarded as positive for IFI. Of 552 episodes (393 in AML and 159 in ALL), 40 (7.2%) were IFI events. Of the IFI episodes, 8.1% (12/148) and 5.9% (13/220) (P"‰="‰0.856) occurred in cases of ALL without antimold prophylaxis and AML with antimold prophylaxis, respectively. After adjusting for clinical factors, a lack of antimold prophylaxis (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 3.52; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.35"“9.22; P"‰="‰0.010) and a longer duration of neutropenia (per one day, aOR, 1.02; 95% CI, 1.01"“1.04; P"‰="‰0.001) were independently associated with IFI. In conclusion, the incidence of IFI in ALL without antimold prophylaxis was not lower than that in AML. A lack of antimold prophylaxis and prolonged neutropenia were independent risk factors for IFI. Clinicians should be on guard for detecting IFI in patients with ALL, especially those with risk factors.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Discovery of putative tumor suppressors from CRISPR screens reveals rewired lipid metabolism in acute myeloid leukemia cells

CRISPR knockout fitness screens in cancer cell lines reveal many genes whose loss of function causes cell death or loss of fitness or, more rarely, the opposite phenotype of faster proliferation. Here we demonstrate a systematic approach to identify these proliferation suppressors, which are highly enriched for tumor suppressor genes, and define a network of 145 such genes in 22 modules. One module contains several elements of the glycerolipid biosynthesis pathway and operates exclusively in a subset of acute myeloid leukemia cell lines. The proliferation suppressor activity of genes involved in the synthesis of saturated fatty acids, coupled with a more severe loss of fitness phenotype for genes in the desaturation pathway, suggests that these cells operate at the limit of their carrying capacity for saturated fatty acids, which we confirm biochemically. Overexpression of this module is associated with a survival advantage in juvenile leukemias, suggesting a clinically relevant subtype.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term results and GvHD after prophylactic and preemptive donor lymphocyte infusion after allogeneic stem cell transplantation for acute leukemia

We report on 318 patients with acute leukemia, receiving donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) in complete hematologic remission (CHR) after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). DLI were applied preemptively (preDLI) for minimal residual disease (MRD, n"‰="‰23) or mixed chimerism (MC, n"‰="‰169), or as prophylaxis in high-risk patients with complete chimerism and molecular remission (proDLI, n"‰="‰126). Median interval from alloSCT to DLI1 was 176 days, median follow-up was 7.0 years. Five-year cumulative relapse incidence (CRI), non-relapse mortality (NRM), leukemia-free and overall survival (LFS/OS) of the entire cohort were 29.1%, 12.7%, 58.2%, and 64.3%. Cumulative incidences of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) grade II"“IVÂ°/chronic GvHD were 11.9%/31%. Nineteen patients (6%) died from DLI-induced GvHD. Age â‰¥60 years (p"‰="‰0.046), advanced stage at transplantation (p"‰="‰0.003), shorter interval from transplantation (p"‰="‰0.018), and prior aGvHD â‰¥IIÂ° (p"‰="‰0.036) were risk factors for DLI-induced GvHD. GvHD did not influence CRI, but was associated with NRM and lower LFS/OS. Efficacy of preDLI was demonstrated by decreasing MRD/increasing blood counts in 71%, and increasing chimerism in 70%. Five-year OS after preDLI for MRD/MC was 51%/68% among responders, and 37% among non-responders. The study describes response and outcome of DLI in CHR and helps to identify candidates without increased risk of severe GvHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Acute myeloid leukemia maturation lineage influences residual disease and relapse following differentiation therapy

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a malignancy of immature progenitor cells. AML differentiation therapies trigger leukemia maturation and can induce remission, but relapse is prevalent and its cellular origin is unclear. Here we describe high resolution analysis of differentiation therapy response and relapse in a mouse AML model. Triggering leukemia differentiation in this model invariably produces two phenotypically distinct mature myeloid lineages in vivo. Leukemia-derived neutrophils dominate the initial wave of leukemia differentiation but clear rapidly and do not contribute to residual disease. In contrast, a therapy-induced population of mature AML-derived eosinophil-like cells persists during remission, often in extramedullary organs. Using genetic approaches we show that restricting therapy-induced leukemia maturation to the short-lived neutrophil lineage markedly reduces relapse rates and can yield cure. These results indicate that relapse can originate from therapy-resistant mature AML cells, and suggest differentiation therapy combined with targeted eradication of mature leukemia-derived lineages may improve disease outcome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intermediate-dose cytarabine or standard-dose cytarabine plus single-dose anthracycline as post-remission therapy in older patients with acute myeloid leukemia: impact on health care resource consumption and outcomes

The treatment of older patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) depends on their fitness. Fit patients receive an induction chemotherapy similar to that of younger patients to achieve complete remission (CR). In patients <60, post-remission treatment is based on repeated courses of intermediate- to high-dose cytarabine with or without allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) according to relapse risk. For patients over 60, there is no consensus about such a strategy, and ELN recommendations suggest intermediate-dose cytarabine (IDAC) for 2"“3 cycles in favorable-risk genetics, i.e., 20% of patients. For the remaining 80%, the value of intermediate dose compared to lower-dose cytarabine has not been demonstrated to date, so there is no recommendation in this setting. Nevertheless, IDAC is routinely used, especially in patients selected for allogeneic SCT or as a standard comparator in clinical trials [1]. The IDAC regimen has been adapted to find a compromise between efficacy and toxicity from the results of the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB) phase 3 trial [2]. Various trials or retrospective studies compared intensive and nonintensive post-remission schedules but none with classical single agent IDAC consolidation [3,4,5,6,7]. In this bi-center retrospective study, we compared the efficacy, safety, and health care resource consumption of two post-remission schedules: IDAC as single agent versus standard-dose cytarabine and single-dose anthracycline (SDAC-IDA) in a large real-world cohort of AML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

microRNA-155-5p initiates childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia by regulating the IRF4/CDK6/CBL axis

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a common malignancy in children. In this study, we aimed to explore putative mechanisms of microRNA-155-5p (miR-155-5p) involvement in childhood ALL (cALL) via interactions with casitas B-lineage lymphoma (CBL), interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4), and cyclin-dependent kinase 6 (CDK6). Bioinformatic analysis was performed initially to identify differentially expressed genes in cALL. The expression levels of miR-155-5p, CBL, IRF4, and CDK6 in peripheral blood lymphocytes from clinical ALL samples were determined using RT-qPCR and Western blot assays. A dual-luciferase reporter gene assay was used to ascertain a possible targeting relationship between miR-155-5p and CBL, CCK-8 assay and flow cytometry were used to measure cell activity and apoptosis of ALL cells. Co-IP was performed to investigate the interaction between CBL and IRF4 and the ubiquitination level of IRF4. Furthermore, in vivo validation was performed inducing xenograft tumor models with ALL cells in nude mice. As indicated by bioinformatic analysis, miR-155-5p and CDK6 were upregulated and CBL was downregulated in ALL. miR-155-5p was found to target CBL to inhibit CBL expression. miR-155-5p promoted the proliferation of ALL cells and inhibited their apoptosis by inhibiting the expression of CBL, which otherwise degraded IRF4 protein through ubiquitination, leading to inhibited CDK6 expression. Collectively, the results show that miR-155-5p can promote the development of cALL via the regulation on CBL-mediated IRF4/CDK6 axis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Loss of MBD2 attenuates MLL-AF9-driven leukemogenesis by suppressing the leukemic cell cycle via CDKN1C

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a deadly cancer characterized by an expanded self-renewal capacity that is associated with the accumulation of immature myeloid cells. Emerging evidence shows that methyl-CpG-binding domain protein 2 (MBD2), a DNA methylation reader, often participates in the transcriptional silencing of hypermethylated genes in cancer cells. Nevertheless, the role of MBD2 in AML remains unclear. Herein, by using an MLL-AF9 murine model and a human AML cell line, we observed that loss of MBD2 could delay the initiation and progression of leukemia. MBD2 depletion significantly reduced the leukemia burden by decreasing the proportion of leukemic stem cells (LSCs) and inhibiting leukemia cell proliferation in serial transplantation experiments, thereby allowing leukemic blasts to transition to a more mature state reflecting normal myelopoiesis. Both gene expression analyses and bioinformatic studies revealed that MBD2 negatively modulated genes related to myeloid differentiation, and was necessary to sustain the MLL-AF9 oncogene-induced gene program. We further demonstrated that MBD2 could promote LSC cell cycle progression through epigenetic regulation of CDKN1C transcription probably by binding to its promoter region. Taken together, our data suggest that MBD2 promotes AML development and could be a therapeutic target for myeloid malignancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Activated naÃ¯ve Î³Î´ T cells accelerate deep molecular response to BCR-ABL inhibitors in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that target BCR-ABL are the frontline treatments in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Growing evidence has shown that TKIs also enhance immunity. Since gamma-delta T (Î³Î´T) cells possess the potent anticancer capability, here we investigated the potential involvement of Î³Î´T cells in TKI treatments for CML. We characterized Î³Î´T cells isolated from chronic-phase CML patients before and during TKI treatments. Î³Î´T expression increased significantly in CML patients who achieved major molecular response (MMR) and deep molecular response (DMR). Their VÎ´2 subset of Î³Î´T also expanded, and increased expression of activating molecules, namely IFN-Î³, perforin, and CD107a, as well as Î³Î´T cytotoxicity. Mechanistically, TKIs augmented the efflux of isopentenyl pyrophosphate (IPP) from CML cells, which stimulated IFN-Î³ production and Î³Î´T expansion. Notably, the size of the IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve Î³Î´T population in TKI-treated CML patients was strongly correlated with their rates to reach DMR and with the duration on DMR. Statistical analysis suggests that a cutoff of 7.5% IFN-Î³+ naÃ¯ve subpopulation of Î³Î´T in CML patients could serve as a determinant for MR4.0 sustainability. Our results highlight Î³Î´T cells as a positive regulator for TKI responses in CML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds disturbing lack of key leukemia medication

New research in the November 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds fewer than one-third of hospitals had immediate availability of a crucial blood cancer medication called all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). ATRA is initiated early in the treatment of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)—a form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), to prevent major bleeding, clotting, and potential death. APL is very treatable and tends to have a better prognosis than other subtypes of AML when treated appropriately.
CANCER
Nature.com

A T cell inflammatory phenotype is associated with autoimmune toxicity of the PI3K inhibitor duvelisib in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Several PI3KÎ´ inhibitors are approved for the therapy of B cell malignancies, but their clinical use has been limited by unpredictable autoimmune toxicity. We have recently reported promising efficacy results in treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients with combination therapy with the PI3KÎ´Î³ inhibitor duvelisib and fludarabine cyclophosphamide rituximab (FCR) chemoimmunotherapy, but approximately one-third of patients develop autoimmune toxicity. We show here that duvelisib FCR treatment in an upfront setting modulates both CD4 and CD8 T cell subsets as well as pro-inflammatory cytokines. Decreases in naive and central memory CD4 T cells and naive CD8 T cells occur with treatment, while activated CD8 T cells, granzyme positive Tregs, and Th17 CD4 and CD8 T cells all increase with treatment, particularly in patients with toxicity. Cytokines associated with Th17 activation (IL-17A and IL-21) are also relatively elevated in patients with toxicity. The only CLL feature associated with toxicity was increased priming for apoptosis at baseline, with a significant decrease during the first week of duvelisib. We conclude that an increase in activated CD8 T cells with activation of Th17 T cells, in the context of lower baseline Tregs and greater CLL resistance to duvelisib, is associated with duvelisib-related autoimmune toxicity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: T cells in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: guardians or drivers of disease?

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-020-0873-2 The article T cells in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: guardians or drivers of disease?, written by PMR and MS, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 34, page 2012"“2024 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to Â© The Author(s) 2020 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Functional precision medicine using drug sensitivity testing enables tailoring of therapy for leukemia patients

A functional precision medicine study conducted in Finland demonstrates that treatment selection based on results from drug sensitivity testing of patients' cells can be clinically useful in patients with aggressive hematological cancers. Clinicians, researchers and technology experts from the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland FIMM at the University of Helsinki...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy