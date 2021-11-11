Veterans Day: Recognizing American Women in WWI

WASILLA — The Wasilla City Council recognized Veterans Day and Lung Cancer Awareness Month during its regular meeting, Monday, Nov. 8. During the meeting, Deputy Mayor, Nikki Velock quoted Wasilla Mayor Glenda’s words from the two proclamations, starting with Veterans Day, “On Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have answered the call to duty, selflessly sacrificing to serve our country and protect the rights of all Americans... Alaska joins the rest of our nation in recognizing our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coastguardsmen who have valiantly defended American values throughout our country’s history… We remember all who have given their lives in defense of freedom and we promise to honor their memory, never taking our freedoms for granted.”

