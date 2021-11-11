CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Veterans Day: Recognizing American Women in WWI

By Kathleen Guill
press-leader.com
 6 days ago

The following article about women in World War I was written by Faith Briggs for the Recollections blog. It was updated by...

www.press-leader.com

hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Remembering WWI veterans for Veterans Day

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was established to honor the end of World War I, which the end of fighting ended on the eleventh day of the eleventh month to honor those who died as well as those who came back from Europe fighting in the War. There...
STILLWATER, MN
Weirton Daily Times

Veterans Day ceremony in Weirton recognizes military trailblazers

WEIRTON — At the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month, the Bells of Peace tolled in Weirton as the community paid tribute to those who have served in the nation’s military. A crowd of area residents gathered in the Rose Room of the Millsop Community Center,...
WEIRTON, WV
press-leader.com

Celebrating Veterans Day more than a hundred years later

Nov. 11, 2021, marks more than a hundred years since the end of World War I. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been observed in one form or another. The holiday has gone through many changes over …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to...
KSLA

Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex hold Veterans Day ceremony

Veterans Day celebrations continued on Friday, Nov. 12 at a ceremony held in Ashdown, Ark. Southwood High gets a trip to the movies from Will Smith. Inspired by the benevolent group of fathers, actor Will Smith is sending Southwood to see his new movie King Richard, which is about the upbringing of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lancerfeed.press

Lafayette community recognizes celebration, sacrifice on Veterans Day

Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11, is meant to observe the moment when an armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, to end WWI and to mark the contributions of veterans to the United States. Senior Master Sgt. Matt Zahradka, co-instructor of Lafayette’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), believes the holiday is an important day for students and the community to honor veterans for their service.
WIBW

Vets recognized at 14th annual Valley Falls Veterans Day Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls USD 338 grade and high school students and staff gathered in the gym to honor veterans on the court. Sergeant Major Jeremy Byers of the Kansas National Guard visited as keynote speaker. His speech acknowledged World War I and II, Vietnam and Korean war veterans that are still with us.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Heroes Among Us: Parkersburg recognizes Veterans Day with parade, ceremony

PARKERSBURG — The sacrifices of veterans are something that can never be fully repaid, said the speaker at the Parkersburg Veterans Day Ceremony. The annual parade and ceremony were held Thursday around City Park. There was a large crowd made up of area veterans, their families and others from the community.
PARKERSBURG, WV
press-leader.com

Heap earns American FAA degree

Sadie Heap received her American FFA degree. This is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. It demonstrates the effort members apply toward their supervised agricultural …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website!...
Frontiersman

Wasilla City Council recognizes Veterans Day and Lung Cancer Awareness Month

WASILLA — The Wasilla City Council recognized Veterans Day and Lung Cancer Awareness Month during its regular meeting, Monday, Nov. 8. During the meeting, Deputy Mayor, Nikki Velock quoted Wasilla Mayor Glenda’s words from the two proclamations, starting with Veterans Day, “On Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have answered the call to duty, selflessly sacrificing to serve our country and protect the rights of all Americans... Alaska joins the rest of our nation in recognizing our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coastguardsmen who have valiantly defended American values throughout our country’s history… We remember all who have given their lives in defense of freedom and we promise to honor their memory, never taking our freedoms for granted.”
WASILLA, AK
Chippewa Herald

Time Capsule – Veterans Day Remembrance – First troops to leave Chippewa Falls during WWI

On Saturday, August 11, 1917, Company A of the Fourth Infantry W.N.G. left on a special train for Camp Douglas, where they would prepare for their participation in what we now know as World War I. This photo shows the group as they march past the eastern entrance to Irvine Park on Jefferson Avenue. A farewell dance held at the Armory the night before was attended by several hundred people. The event was enjoyable although a sadness prevailed at the thought of the departure of the boys.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Times-Herald

State & Union: WWI veteran honored with restored gravesite

Joel Gilfert of Portville has been the caretaker of the Eldred (Pa.) Oak Hill Cemetery since 2014 and the veterans that are there are special to his. He’s ordered white marble tombstones from the Veterans Administration for a dozen veterans buried there who were unmarked — but it was Pvt. Myron D. Burns on his mind this year.
PORTVILLE, NY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: On Veterans Day, recognize sacrifices and also innovations

Today is the 103rd anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. It ended at 11:00 p.m. on November 11, 1918. The total number of military and civilian casualties in World War I was more than 40 million; about 20 million deaths and 21 million wounded. The deaths included 9.7 million military personnel and about 10 million civilians.
KSNT News

Washburn University recognizes veterans with 34th annual Veterans Day Ceremony

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized past and present veterans with their 34th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center. Highland park Airforce JROTC posted the colors. The National Anthem was sung by the Capital City Barbershop Chorus, Topeka West JROTC posted the Wreaths in Recognition and the Standing Bar Intertribal Brotherhood […]
TOPEKA, KS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Highly decorated WWI veteran honored in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On this Veteran’s Day, hundreds gathered to show respect for the most highly decorated soldier in World War I. Lieutenant Colonel Samuel I. Parker was born in Monroe in 1891. He lived in Concord when he died in 1975. Among the more than a dozen awards he earned, were the […]
CONCORD, NC

