CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Stretch Film Packaging Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStretch film is an extremely elastic plastic wrap that is stretched around various products (such as pallets of boxes) for shipping and transportation....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Spreads Industry 2021 Global Production, Supply, Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "World Spreads Market Report 2021-2027". Spreads Market is valued approximately at USD 29.23 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Spreads contains fats, healthy vegetable butter and oil. These are popular among the youth to be used in the food products such as breads, crackers and others for enhancing taste, texture & flavor. The global Spreads market is driven by growing demand for convenience food products such as processed food, instant food among others. According to Statista, Convenience Food market size is projected to reach USD 585 billion by 2025 from USD 433 billion in 2019. Another important driving factor is the growing number of product launches with new unique flavors. For instance, in April 2021, DouxMatok, launched Incredo Sugar solution, chocolate spreads with 50% less total added sugars and rich in nutritional fibers. Also, in September 2021, Chobani with Edesia Nutrition launched peanut butter flavored nutrient spreads.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Berry Global Group#Sigma Plastics Group#Inteplast Group#Paragon Films#Trioplast
KRON4 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisnews.net

Organic Seed Market 2021 Market Share, Size by Product and Application-Demand, Supply and Scenario Forecast to 2027

The Global Organic Seed Market Report, with its in-depth industry analysis of the market, estimates the industry size bifurcated into segments and regions. The Market report covers the regional, global and country level analysis with an exhaustive insight of the overall development prospects in the market. Besides, it sheds light on comprehensive competitive landscape of global market. The study supplementary offers dashboard outline of the major players encompassing their fruitful marketing plans, recent developments, market contribution etc. in both historic and the present contexts.
AGRICULTURE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Marketing and supply chain issues

By now, we’ve all heard about and many of us have experienced the problems caused by supply chain issues. Our next guest says this is also causing marketing headaches for the business community. Mike Switzer interviews Dr. Bob Riggle, a marketing professor at The Citadel in Charleston, SC. After almost...
CHARLESTON, SC
chatsports.com

Evaporative Cooling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Evaporative cooling?is a process that uses the effect of?evaporation?as a natural heat sink. Sensible heat from the air is absorbed to be used as latent heat necessary to evaporate water. Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-evaporative-cooling-2021-2027-35 Market Analysis and Insights: Global Evaporative Cooling Market. The global Evaporative Cooling...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market. The global Fieldbus Solutions for Process market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Automotive Brake Override System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Strict regulatory norms and increasing emphasis on developing safer vehicles have boosted the adoption of ADAS technologies by OEMs. OEMs are incorporating several ADAS technologies, including emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, and parking assist technology to enhance the safety and comfort of vehicles. The reliability of such advanced electronic technologies is further enhanced by the incorporation of advanced sensors and technologically sophisticated systems. The increasing focus on developing autonomous vehicles by OEMs will also boost the incorporation of ADAS technology in vehicles. This increasing adoption of ADAS technology will create growth opportunities for active safety technologies such as brake override systems.
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods And Retail Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

The Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods And Retail (PLM CP&R) Market research report provides the latest industry data, growth, key segments and future trends on the basis of the detailed study. This market report also allows you to identify the future opportunity and growth rate of the leading segment based on regions and countries.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Done Deals: StockX Acquires Reseller Inventory Management Company Scout + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 17, 2021: StockX has announced the acquisition of power seller tool developer Scout. According to a statement, StockX said Scout serves more than 10,000 sneaker resellers globally. The acquisition of Scout, according to StockX, will help its customers accelerate their businesses and ramp up inventory with best-in-class automation, inventory management, tracking and integration with marketplaces. StockX said it will provide Scout for free to qualifying sellers, and all sellers who are currently using Scout will have access to the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy