Religious leaders in Indonesia have forbidden Muslims from using bitcoin and other cryptocurrency.The National Ulema Council, which serves as the country’s authority on Shariah compliance, announced on Thursday that cryptocurrencies were haram as they contain elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe ruling does not serve as an official decree, and no ban on trading has been introduced by the countries legislators, however it will likely have a significant impact on how comfortable people feel using the assets in the world’s largest Muslim country.With a population of 237 million Muslims, Indonesia accounts for roughly...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO