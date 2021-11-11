CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemens expects supply chain problems to ease after posting strong sales

By Reuters
 6 days ago
ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens expects supply chain problems that have hindered the industrial revival in the wake of the pandemic to ease next year, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, as its fourth quarter sales and orders beat forecasts. The maker of factory software and high-speed trains sees...

