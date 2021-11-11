CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar soars to 16-month high, stocks rebound after CPI scare

By Reuters
 5 days ago
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Thursday, hitting a 16-month high a day after the strongest inflation reading in more than three decades, as currency markets anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes next year while equities headed higher, with stock investors focused on the rosy earnings outlook. The...

Benzinga

Dollar Tree Stock Soars Into Blue Skies: What's Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shot up over 15% higher at one point on Monday to reach a new all-time high of $131.70. The discount retail store received a number of upgrades including R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin slapping a whopping $171 price target on the stock. Investment firm Mantle Ridge also said it had taken a 5.7% stake in the company valued at $1.8 billion.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
Financial World

King Dollar dominates, hits fresh 16-month high as inflation heats up

On Tuesday, in late-afternoon Asia-Pacific trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average has been trading almost unchanged at 95.40, holding on to its yesterday’s gains, as a sharp shoot-up in inflation indicators alongside hopes of a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance in a near term had prompted FX traders to jump on the bandwagon of a US Dollar buying-frenzy.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price dips under $60K as Dollar Strength Index reaches 16-month highs

Bitcoin (BTC) logged its worst daily performance since September as BTC price slid by 10% to under $59,000 on Tuesday. On the other hand, the U.S. dollar jumped to its best level in sixteen months after spending across the American retail sector grew despite persistent Covid-19 fears and inflation concerns.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

On Holding stock soars after surprise profit

On Holding AG stock soared 21% in early Tuesday trading after the newly-public athletic company reported a surprise third-quarter profit. Net income totaled CHf 13.0 million (US$14.0 million), or CHf 0.04 per share, up from CHf 8.1 million, or CHf 0.03 per share, last year. Sales totaled CHf 218.0 million (US$234.8 million), up from CHf 130.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 0.11 per share and sales of CHf 182.8 million. On's Co-Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann called the most recent quarter the "strongest" in the company's history in terms of sales. "Recent supply...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lucid Stock Hits 9-Month High After Lifting Production Outlook

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is up 9.4% at $49.01 this morning, hitting its highest level since February after posting smaller-than-expected third-quarter losses of 21 cents per share. The electric vehicle concern said reservations jumped to 13,000 last quarter, amounting to an order book of roughly $1.3 billion, with numbers now beyond 17,000. CEO Peter Rawlinson noted demand for its Lucid Air model is rising, predicting the production of 20,000 units by 2022.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

U.S. import prices surge in October on petroleum, food

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices surged in October as the costs of petroleum products and food increased, adding to signs that inflation could remain high for a while. Import prices accelerated 1.2% last month after gaining 0.4% in September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia weighs

(Reuters) – Wall Street indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with Nvidia weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the UK ordered an in-depth probe into the chipmaker’s planned acquisition of Arm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.27 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,076.18. The S&P...
STOCKS
IBTimes

US Homebuilding Sentiment Soars To Six-Month High In November

Homebuilder confidence hit a six-month high in November as robust demand continues to persist despite supply chain issues and labor shortages, according to the National Association of Home Builders. This marks the third consecutive month homebuilder confidence increased as the figure jumped 3 points to 83, whereas current sales rose...
REAL ESTATE
