CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

S.Korea rations urea amid shortage, drivers panic buy

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEOUL (Reuters) -The South Korean government started rationing urea solution, used to cut diesel car and industrial emissions, and banned its resale as panic buying https://www.reuters.com/world/china/skorean-drivers-panic-buy-urea-after-china-tightens-supply-2021-11-05 by drivers exacerbated an acute shortage https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/urea-shortage-threatens-south-koreas-transport-energy-industries-2021-11-09 that could bring transport and industry to a grinding halt. Passenger vehicle drivers will be given...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
KTLA

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#S Korea#Urea#Simon Cameron#Reuters#South Korean#The Trade Ministry
Reuters

Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came...
MARKETS
Reuters

Column: All eyes on China as LME copper spreads collapse

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Calm has returned to the London Metal Exchange (LME) copper market after last month's storm, which forced the exchange to step in to protect those caught with a short position. The LME cash premium , which rocketed to an unprecedented $1,103.50 per tonne prior to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Phys.org

EU plans to ban food imports from deforested areas

The EU plans to bar food and wood imports from deforested areas, according to a proposal unveiled Wednesday aimed at using its trade power to drive sustainability. The draft law, which Brussels wants to turn into binding rules for all 27 European Union nations, would require companies show their soy, beef, palm oil, cocoa, coffee and wood products are certified "deforestation-free".
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to keep prices down. Without his party in power, “you’re going to see petrol prices go up, you’re going to see electricity prices go up”. There’s something practical he can do straight away to stop prices from rising. Apart from a home, a car is the most important purchase most Australians make. We typically hold on to our cars for six years, and most last many years longer. This means that when we buy a car we have to have an eye on the future, on what it will make sense to drive half a decade...
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sri Lanka shuts only oil refinery to manage forex crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has temporarily shut its only oil refinery as part of efforts to manage dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the energy minister said on Tuesday, triggering long queues at petrol stations. The 51-year old Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery, which has a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK's Ofgem says Neon Reef, Social Energy Supply cease to trade

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday Neon Reef Ltd and Social Energy Supply Ltd will cease their operations, joining over 19 suppliers in the country that have gone bust as wholesale energy prices skyrocket. Neon Reef supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers and Social Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Chinese Demand for Coal Surges, But Australia Remains Frozen Out

SYDNEY - China's output of coal increased to its highest level since at least March 2015 after authorities gave permission for mine expansions to boost supply and ease record prices. Chinese coal imports from Russia surged in September, but one of its traditional suppliers - Australia - remains frozen out of the lucrative trade because of diplomatic tensions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October -customs

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Japan Considering Resuming Domestic Travel Subsidies Mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to reflate the economy out of the doldrums through pent-up demand.
TRAVEL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy