CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bulgaria's GERB has strong lead into Nov. 14 election, opinion polls show

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWWnr_0ctP2DHl00

SOFIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party kept a substantial lead over its rivals before Sunday's parliamentary election that will be the country's third this year, two opinion polls showed on Thursday.

Neither of the six parties projected to win seats in parliament is expected to garner an outright majority, raising the prospect of tough talks on forming a government in the poorest European Union member state.

Former prime minister Boyko Borissov's GERB polled at 23.5-24.1%, compared to 23.5% it obtained in the last election in July when it came second, but still below the 26.1% it won in April, the opinion polls by independent pollsters Alpha Research and Gallup International showed.

Anger over high-level graft ended GERB's decade-long rule after the April vote, but its political opponents could not agree on a government after the last two ballots.

The prolonged political crisis, concerns about rising coronavirus infections and deaths in the EU's least vaccinated state, and high energy costs have helped GERB mobilise its regional structures and largely maintain its support.

With no obvious allies in the new chamber, GERB is unlikely to form a government, political analysts say.

A new centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, set up by two Harvard-educated former interim ministers runs neck-and-neck with the leftist Socialists, polling at 16.5% and 16%, respectively, showed the Alpha Research survey conducted on Nov. 7-9 among 1,017 people.

According to the Gallup International poll, conducted Nov. 1-9 among 1,00 people We Continue the Change support stands at 15.5%, while the Socialists get 15.2%.

The anti-establishment ITN party, which won the July election with 24%, saw its backing plummet to 9.9%-11.4% amid voter frustration over its failure to forge a government with the Socialists and two smaller anti-graft groupings, Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! We Are Coming!.

Democratic Bulgaria has dropped to 9.6%-10.2% from 12.6% in July, while the other party's 3.4-3.6% support keeps it below the threshold for winning any seats.

The ethnic Turkish MRF party, which was in isolation in the previous two legislatures, had 9.8%-11.3% support, the two polls showed.

In a presidential election also due on Nov. 14, incumbent Rumen Radev, a harsh critic of Borissov, would win 46.4%-48.6% of the vote for the largely ceremonial but influential post, the poll showed. A runoff vote is expected to be held on Nov. 21.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria’s elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party holds a narrow lead in the preliminary vote count from Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections. A parallel count conducted by Gallup International on Sunday gave the centrist We Continue the Change party 26.3% of the vote. That was a lead of a little over three percentage points ahead of the center-right opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Five other parties appear to have won spots in the 240-seat chamber, according to exit polls. It could be days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the initial counts, We Continue the Change leader Kiril Petkov will be handed a mandate to form a new government in the European Union’s poorest country.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

New centrist party poised to win Bulgaria’s election, partial results show

SOFIA (Reuters) – A new centrist political party is expected to win Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, increasing the chances of an end to a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member state, partial results from the vote showed on Monday. The anti-graft We Continue The Change party, launched by two...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Surprise Election Win Could End Bulgaria's Long Political Deadlock

Hopes were rising in Bulgaria Monday that a government can finally be formed, after the third general election in a year produced a surprise winner. With over 93 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's elections, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) formation, founded in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, was set for a surprise win with 25.46 percent of the votes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
AFP

Bulgaria anti-graft party surprise leaders as votes counted

A new anti-graft party attracted more support than expected in Bulgaria's third general election this year, with some polls suggesting it had won Sunday's vote. As the Balkan country fights its deadliest coronavirus wave, exit polls suggested We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, had won 26 percent of the vote. They gave three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB 23 percent, after initial exit polls had given him the lead. The first partial official results are due to be published Monday. Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, who both did stints as interim ministers earlier this year, formed the movement in September, tapping into frustrations voiced in massive anti-graft protests last year.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

‘A threat to all nations’: U.S. condemns Russia after major space weapon test

Russia on Monday tested a major antisatellite weapon in outer space, U.S. officials said, creating more than 1,500 large pieces of debris and potentially endangering American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station. U.S. Space Command first confirmed the “debris-generating event,” and Biden administration officials later said that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Opinion Polls#Gerb#Bulgaria#Sofia#Gerb Party#European Union#Alpha Research#Gallup International#Harvard#Socialists#Itn Party#Democratic
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Let's cut the spin — Ukraine is alone against Russia

If he is to be deterred, Vladimir Putin must believe that the costs of a prospective action will be far outweighed by its benefits. Russia may soon launch a new offensive against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports that the United States and its European allies are readying new sanctions in the event that Russia uses prepositioned forces to attack Ukraine.
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S....
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Ukraine Lodges Formal Protest Against Putin Decree on Trade in Eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday said a Russian presidential decree on trade with separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine was a "gross interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine". Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the government to lift curbs on exports and imports of goods between...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Andersson gets extension to try to form new govt in Sweden

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday she needs more time for government formation talks that could make her the country’s first female prime minister because discussions with one of the two support parties has reached an impasse.After intensive talks with the small Left Party, Andersson asked parliament speaker Andreas Norlen for an extension and was given until Monday to find enough support in the Riksdag to form a Cabinet Andersson, the new leader of the Social Democratic Party, is aiming at securing the backing of the two smaller parties that supported the previous center-left, minority government of...
EUROPE
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US sanctions Nicaragua officials over 'sham' elections

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Nicaragua government officials and the public prosecutor over recent "sham" elections that saw long-time leader Daniel Ortega win a fourth straight presidential term. The US Treasury "designated the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor's office)... as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua in response to the sham national elections," a statement from the department said.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy