I remember sitting in front of my TV and watching the 2015 postseason with my dad. Every time Daniel Murphy came up to bat my dad and I would say to each other “he’s not going to homer again.” And yet, it seemed every at-bat of the 2015 NLCS he did homer once more. As a kid in middle school at the time, all I would talk about with my friends was how Murphy would be a career New York Met. Little did I know, the New York Mets career for Murphy would come to an end sooner than I realized.

