3-year-old boy taken from mother at gunpoint found safe; suspect not in custody

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped by his noncustodial father at gunpoint is back home safe.

Police said Kashief Brooks kidnapped 3-year-old J’ Shawn Winn just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from their home along Tigris Court in College Park.

Investigators said Brooks got into a fight with the child’s mother when he took the boy. Winn was returned safely Thursday morning.

Brooks has not been located at this time and there is still a warrant out for his arrest.

Officer said they were able to contact Brooks, who agreed to return the boy to his mother but had not at the time the BOLO was sent out.

Warrants have been issued for Brooks on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

If anyone knows where Brooks is, they are asked to call Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.

