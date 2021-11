Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen and Italy’s Francesco Laporta traded blows en route to rounds of 67 to share the lead going into the final day of the AVIV Dubai Championship. Both players started the third round one shot back from Antoine Rozner and they each posted six birdies – three on the front nine and three on the back, while Laporta’s only bogey came on the 11th hole with Hansen’s on the 15th, his first dropped shot in 51 holes on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

