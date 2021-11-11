Who is the best blues or jazz guitarist of 2021?

Douglas J. Cuomo featuring Nels Cline & The Aizuri Quartet – Seven Limbs (Sunnyside): “Seven Limbs, composed by Douglas J. Cuomo, is based on the Tibetan Buddhist practice of purification. It juxtaposes Cline’s wildly inventive guitar playing and use of electronic effects with the Aizuri Quartet’s classically-based, forward-thinking musical style. Seven Limbs sets the musicians in a landscape that is slightly unfamiliar—where the ground under their feet is always shifting a bit in unexpected ways. Playing both electric guitar with effects and acoustic guitar, Cline’s musical input will be partially notated but largely improvised following specific direction and guidelines in the score. The Quartet’s score will be entirely notated, utilizing the full range of techniques, colors and effects available to the 21st century string quartet. Both strings and guitar are shapeshifters in that the roles of soloist and accompanist will be fluid.

