CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Avril Lavigne 'didn't like' her song Breakaway, which became a Kelly Clarkson hit

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne "didn't like" her song 'Breakaway', which ended...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Listen to Avril Lavigne’s ‘Bite Me’ With Travis Barker on Drums

In her first new music since 2019 and debut on Travis Barker’s DTA Records, Avril Lavigne just released her single “Bite Me.”. The thrilling, pop-rock single was co-produced by Barker, John Feldmann, and Mod Sun. Its forthcoming music video is in its final production stages, and is directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Last week, Lavigne teased her signing to Barker’s label on TikTok by performing a snippet of “Bite Me” with Barker on drums.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Avril Lavigne Releases First New Music Since 2019

After teasing the song on social media last week, Avril Lavigne has official released “Bite Me,” her first new music since 2019. A short snip of the song on TikToc has already amassed over 10 million views. It doubles as a label debut for Travis Barker’s DTA Records. Avril said...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne shares insane celebratory photos to announce big music news

Avril Lavigne just gave her fans something to be excited about as she shared a series of insane celebratory photos. The singer posted pictures of herself with her friend and frequent collaborator Travis Barker, covered with cake and spraying champagne at each other. She also included a shot of herself...
MUSIC
Floor8

Travis Barker celebrates like a rockstar for signing Avril Lavigne to record company

Travis Barker, 45, celebrated like a rockstar for signing Avril Lavigne, 37, to his record company, DTA Records. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer - who recently got engaged to Poosh founder, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, - sprayed the decorated room with champagne, in a short video clip posted to his Instagram, while the 37-year-old singer followed suit with her own bottle of champagne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kelly Clarkson
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson’s 13 Greatest Hits

Singer Kelly Clarkson is the type of person everyone feels like they know. She’s a celebrity, but it feels like she’s also one text message away. It’s an amazing quality for someone who has legions of fans, her own talk show (The Kelly Clarkson Show), a starring role on one of the most successful competition shows (The Voice), and millions of song streams and sales. Even between these 13 songs below, there are billions of views.
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: The Housewives On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

A few of the housewives from the franchise on Bravo made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore competed on this season of “Dancing With the Stars” and faced an entirely new set of challenges. Despite suffering a rib contusion, Kenya loved the experience and said, “I’m still fabulous!” Tune in Monday for more with “The Real Housewives.”
TV SHOWS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Hailee Steinfield On ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Actress Hailee Steinfeld made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show! Hailee talked about how she had never picked up a bow and arrow before playing “Kate Bishop” on the new Marvel series “Hawkeye,” but that didn’t stop her from impressing her archery instructor on her first day. Hailee dishes on her archery lessons, and how working on a Marvel project has been “the most wild experience.” Did you guys see that royal blue two-piece suit she was wearing! Yes, she slayed in it and I know the fashion designer personally and she wore the heck outta that suit! More details inside and have a blessed weekend!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album
willmarradio.com

Avril Lavigne's new song "Bite Me" due out November 10

Avril Lavigne wasn't kidding earlier this week when she asked if she should drop her new single "next week" -- that's exactly what she's doing. The new track, "Bite Me," arrives November 10. Avril announced it with a photo of herself wearing massive black boots, a blue plaid skirt and a studded bustier, sitting next to a heart-shaped cake inscribed with the song's title.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Announces Holiday Special on NBC

Kelly Clarkson just announced that she will be hosting her own Christmas TV special dubbed “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” on December 1, 2021 on NBC. Kelly said in a press release, “People celebrate the holidays in different ways, and that is the inspiration behind the original songs...
HOLIDAY, FL
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Announces New Single 'Bite Me' With Marshmello

The announcement comes after Lavigne's signing to Travis Barker's DTA Records. Avril Lavigne is kicking off a new era of her music career -- under Travis Barker's DTA Records -- with a new single coming next week. The pop-punk singer announced a new single called "Bite Me" on her social...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Kelly Clarkson To Host Christmas Special With Ariana And More

Kelly Clarkson has a new Christmas special that will coincide with her new album When Christmas Comes Around. “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” is a star-studded special that will ring in the holidays. Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amy Poehler will all join Kelly as she celebrates the season.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Harks Back to Her ‘Let Go’ Era on New Single ‘Bite Me’

“You shoulda known better to fuck with someone like me,” Avril Lavigne sings on “Bite Me,” her return single. “Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey.” “Bite Me,” Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, shows the Canadian musician harking back to her early pop-punk days on Let Go, released nearly 20 years ago. Except now, things have gotten a little more complicated. “And we’ll be together never,” she quips. “So baby you can bite me.” According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second...
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Avril Lavigne is a woman scorned in new video for “Bite Me”

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Avril Lavigne‘s new video for “Bite Me” proves it. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip finds a ticked-off Avril meeting up with Travis Barker — whose label she’s now signed to — and heading off to confront the man who did her wrong. With them is a pack of musclebound, scary-looking guys who are all wearing, um, ballet tutus.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Bawls Her Eyes Out Over Jershika Maple’s Performance

Jershika Maple came back to The Voice stage and owned it in the Top 13. She was the first singer to bring all of the coaches to their feet tonight. On top of that, the singer made Kelly Clarkson cry. Jershika performed “God Only Knows” by KING & COUNTRY. This emotional rendition was dedicated to the teachers that helped the singer in her youth.
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Yung Bleu to appear Wednesday on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Alabama rapper Yung Bleu, who has hit Billboard’s charts and won a major award from BET as an independent artist, will make an appearance Wednesday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. NBC hasn’t released much information about the subject matter to be discussed by Clarkson and the rising star. The episode...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The Voice recap: Team Kelly Clarkson takes on a John Legend song, plus — results!

Last night on The Voice, season 21's Top 13 sang for their lives (or a spot in the Top 11) while also dedicating their performances to important people in their lives. Tonight, we'll learn who resonated with the audience enough to move forward in the competition and which three artists landed at the bottom of those vote tallies. Then, those three artists will get one more shot to move forward in the Instant Save Round, where one will take the final Top 11 spot. Exciting, no?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy