Avril Lavigne 'didn't like' her song Breakaway, which became a Kelly Clarkson hit

“You shoulda known better to fuck with someone like me,” Avril Lavigne sings on “Bite Me,” her return single. “Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey.”
“Bite Me,” Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, shows the Canadian musician harking back to her early pop-punk days on Let Go, released nearly 20 years ago. Except now, things have gotten a little more complicated. “And we’ll be together never,” she quips. “So baby you can bite me.”
According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second...
