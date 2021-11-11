CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Phoebe Bridgers 'got teary' recording Taylor Swift's Nothing New

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy#The Smoke Signals#Red
Variety

Taylor Swift Teases New Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

It’s the crossover event that Swifties didn’t know they needed. Taylor Swift announced on Sunday that she’s dropping a new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” on Monday. The video will be directed by none other than her close friend Blake Lively. The surprise video, dramatizing one of the unearthed songs that didn’t make it on Swift’s original 2012 “Red” album, marks the directorial debut of Lively, the actor best known for roles in front of the camera on the TV show “Gossip Girl” and in the movie “A Simple Favor.” Swift teased the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy