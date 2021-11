A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in place for central Douglas County between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service told News Radio 1240 KQEN that the Warning area is mainly in outlying locations like Green, Sutherlin, Drain, Yoncalla, Myrtle Creek and Camas Valley. The Advisory area is for Roseburg, and locations mainly to the north and west, which are closer to the coast like Elkton and Scottsburg. Due to elevation, Riddle, Canyonville, Azalea and Tiller are in the Advisory area as well.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO