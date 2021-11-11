CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hafele India introduced JEE-O Soho Bath Series, an ambience of refined functionality

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ever-lasting durability, ultimate sophistication and incomparable European manufacturing quality define theThese fittings create an ambience of refined functionality in your bathrooms, providing tranquility, peace and space for your body and mind. Although different in design and structure, the three JEE-O Series of bathroom...

Birmingham Star

AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

The 'Andaman Boys' who bring their dream and passion to Delhi through Grubsoul.com

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over a decade back, young entrepreneurs from Delhi packed their bags and left for the distant, pristine, isolated, and emerald waters of AndamanNicobar Islands - their passion and mission, to catch and offer the most exquisite, expansive, and rarest quality of Seafood, to the world at large.
RETAIL
Birmingham Star

HSNC University, Mumbai launches D. M. Harish School of Law in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai unveils the D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) for aspiring legal professionals. The law school is approved by the Bar Council of India and will offer five-year B.A. LL.B., five-year B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and three-year LL.B. courses to begin with.
EDUCATION
Birmingham Star

India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world. As per an official statement, the minister's remark came...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

India Refiners Brace for Low Carbon Future

State-run majors from Indian Oil Corp. to Hindustan Petroleum Corp. are opting for low-carbon operations with the use of green hydrogen and clean power. India’s biggest oil refiners are finalizing plans to cut down on emissions from their facilities, while remaining optimistic about the future of petroleum fuels in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Delhi Govt signs MoU with OP Jindal Global University for officers' skills training, new qualifications

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Directorate of Training (UTCS), Delhi Government has signed an MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University today to enhance understanding by promoting exchange and cooperation in the areas of academic training, knowledge enhancement and the Capacity Building of the Officers of Delhi Government.
EDUCATION
Birmingham Star

BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.
INDIA
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptoslate.com

India likely to introduce new crypto bill later this month

The Indian government is looking forward to modifying the new crypto bill, which according to multiple sources is likely to be introduced later this month. Authorities’ stance towards crypto has softened with time as officials have confirmed that there is no need to impose a blanket ban on crypto, but a “balanced approach needs to be adopted” concerning cryptocurrency trading in India.
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Lyon wishes to be part of an Australia team that can win a Test series in India

Sydney [Australia], November 13 (ANI): Test matches between India and Australia have been high-voltage encounters in recent times and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon feels he can play a "massive" role in his team's effort to win over India in a Test series in the future. India had defeated Australia by...
WORLD

