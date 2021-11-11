Hafele India introduced JEE-O Soho Bath Series, an ambience of refined functionality

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.

