CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Commentary: For the sacrifices of others, two minutes of sacred silence

By Daniel Koch
Times Union
 6 days ago

Poppies really do grow in the fields around Ypres and the Somme. When I ran a history department at a school in Sussex, England, I took busloads of students on tours of the First World War battlefields every summer, when the red flowers are in full bloom. After the war, the...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Service and sacrifice

It would be hard to overstate the relief Americans felt in 1918 when they heard the “war to end all wars” was over. World War I, the deadliest conflict in history to that point, had ended. Many families would soon be reunited with fathers, husbands, sons, and brothers – but...
MILITARY
The Tribune

Other Voices: Thank you veterans, for your sacrifice

There are around 19 million veterans living in the United States. Thursday, Americans will take time to honor our military veterans for their patriotism, braveness, willingness to serve and the sacrifices they’ve made to ensure our freedom. Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. World War I – known...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK observes 2 minutes of silence on Remembrance Sunday

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Sunday observed two minutes of silence at war memorials and services across the country at 11:00 am (local time) to commemorate Remembrance Sunday. Remembrance Sunday is observed on the second weekend of November every year. The said National service is being...
U.K.
The Independent

Remembrance Day 2021: When is minute’s silence and what do the red poppies symbolise?

Throughout November, bright red poppies have appeared on people’s clothing, in shops, in train stations, on cars, and more, as the UK observes Remembrance Day.This month, Britain honours the lives that were lost in service of the country and thanks the Armed Forces of Britain and the Commonwealth.Tributes are also paid to the families of the Armed Forces community and the emergency services, and the lives of innocent civilians that were lost in conflict and acts of terrorism are also acknowledged.When is Remembrance Day 2021?Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, fell on 11 November, as it does every year.The...
TERRORISM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War I#Britain#Poppies#Commonwealth#The Royal British Legion#Americans#Air Force
Post-Star

COMMENTARY:

American political history can be traced from the framing of democratic constitutionalism to the challenge of the “Big Lie” and the narcissistic insurrection that it precipitated. Contrasting the philosophy and character traits of the first president of the United States with the most recent occupant of the White House could not be more relevant.
U.S. POLITICS
umn.edu

“A Reminder of the Sacrifice”

AFROTC cadets are posting watch in honor of those who have served. UMD’s Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) is preparing to post watch in observance of Veteran’s Day from midnight on Thursday, November 11 to midnight on Friday, November 12, 2021. Two at a time, the cadets will be stationed at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Armistice Day: Two-minute silence observed across Wales

The longest-serving woman in the Royal Navy travelled by train from Wales to lay a poppy wreath at London Paddington's war memorial. It comes as Wales marked the 103rd Armistice Day, commemorating those who died in conflict. Barbara McGregor, who retired earlier this year after a career of 43 years,...
U.K.
aerotechnews.com

Honoring their sacrifice

On the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1954, Veterans Day was enacted by Congress to honor those who have served and sacrificed in the military. Among those honored on this special day, is Retired Capt. Scott Clark. Clark enlisted in the Arizona Army National Guard in 1984, taking...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Armistice Day: UK honours fallen troops with two-minute silence

A two-minute silence has been observed across the UK on Armistice Day to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict. The nation fell silent at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on 11 November 1919. Services were held at Westminster Abbey in London,...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New Jersey parents’ revolt over schools and other commentary

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s “narrow victory was a dumbfounding rebuke of the state’s Democrats, who went into the election with the drink-clinking serenity of the ensemble in the first act of the Poseidon Adventure,” warns New York magazine’s Adam Rice. The growing consensus: “It was the schools. . . . For a lot of parents, it was pretty simple. The public schools were closed for much longer than necessary, and Murphy did too little to open them.” In summer 2020, he was “edging toward a more proactive role” — until August, when “the state’s largest and most powerful teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, declared that it was unsafe to return to classrooms, and Murphy immediately reversed himself.” Hence the Election Day revolt. “Maybe the suburban Democrats will return in 2022” or “maybe the effect will end up lasting longer” because “people tend to get mad — incandescently furious — when they think you’re hurting their kids.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy