Physics

Microcavity-like exciton-polaritons can be the primary photoexcitation in bare organic semiconductors

By Raj Pandya
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong-coupling between excitons and confined photonic modes can lead to the formation of new quasi-particles termed exciton-polaritons which can display a range of interesting properties such as super-fluidity, ultrafast transport and Bose-Einstein condensation. Strong-coupling typically occurs when an excitonic material is confided in a dielectric or plasmonic microcavity. Here, we show...

Related
Nature.com

Approaching isotropic charge transport of n-type organic semiconductors with bulky substituents

Benzo[de]isoquinolino[1,8-gh]quinolinetetracarboxylic diimide (BQQDI) is an n-type organic semiconductor that has shown unique multi-fold intermolecular hydrogen-bonding interactions, leading to aggregated structures with excellent charge transports and electron mobility properties. However, the strong intermolecular anchoring of BQQDI presents challenges for fine-tuning the molecular assembly and improving the semiconducting properties. Herein, we report the design and synthesis of two BQQDI derivatives with phenyl- and cyclohexyl substituents (Ph"“BQQDI and Cy6"“BQQDI), where the two organic semiconductors show distinct molecular assemblies and degrees of intermolecular orbital overlaps. In addition, the difference in their packing motifs leads to strikingly different band structures that give rise to contrasting charge-transport capabilities. More specifically, Cy6"“BQQDI bearing bulky substituents exhibits isotropic intermolecular orbital overlaps resulting in equal averaged transfer integrals in both Ï€-Ï€ stacking directions, even when dynamic disorders are taken into account; whereas Ph"“BQQDI exhibits anisotropic averaged transfer integrals in these directions. As a result, Cy6"“BQQDI shows excellent device performances in both single-crystalline and polycrystalline thin-film organic field-effect transistors up to 2.3 and 1.0 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transition metal-catalysed molecular n-doping of organic semiconductors

Chemical doping is a key process for investigating charge transport in organic semiconductors and improving certain (opto)electronic devices1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. N(electron)-doping is fundamentally more challenging than p(hole)-doping and typically achieves aÂ very low doping efficiency (Î·) of less thanÂ 10%1,10. An efficient molecular n-dopant should simultaneously exhibit a high reducing power and air stability for broad applicability1,5,6,9,11, which is very challenging. Here we show a general concept of catalysed n-doping of organic semiconductors using air-stable precursor-type molecular dopants. Incorporation of a transition metal (for example, Pt, Au, Pd)Â as vapour-deposited nanoparticles or solution-processable organometallic complexes (for example, Pd2(dba)3) catalyses the reaction, as assessed by experimental and theoretical evidence, enabling greatly increased Î· in a much shorter doping time and high electrical conductivities (aboveÂ 100"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1;Â ref. 12). This methodology has technological implications for realizing improved semiconductor devices and offers a broad exploration space of ternary systems comprising catalysts, molecular dopants and semiconductors, thus opening new opportunities in n-doping research and applications12, 13.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Organic semiconductors for light-mediated neuromodulation

Organic semiconductors have generated substantial interest in neurotechnology and emerged as a promising approach for wireless neuromodulation in fundamental and applied research. Here, we summarise the range of applications that have been proposed so far, including retinal stimulation, excitation and inhibition of cultured neurons and regulation of biological processes in other non-excitable cells from animal and plant origins. We also discuss the key chemical and physical phenomena at the basis of the interaction between materials and cells. Finally, we provide an overview of future perspectives, exciting research opportunities and the remaining challenges hampering the translation of this blooming technology into the clinic and industry.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Optimizing exciton transport in semiconductors

Excitons-charge-neutral quasiparticles comprised of bound electron hole pairs-can be formed within a wide range of semiconductors, including monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). The ongoing development towards practical excitonic devices necessitates a fundamental understanding of exciton transport in TMDs. Excitons in TMD monolayers exhibit ultrafast population relaxation times and correspondingly short diffusion lengths. In their article, Qi, Luo, and coworkers investigated how phonon scattering and disorder influence exciton diffusion in a WSe2 monolayer. They report optimized diffusion at an intermediate temperature between cryogenic and room temperatures. Most commendably, they combined results from three distinct optical techniques to support their hypothesis for this non-monotonic temperature dependence. Photoluminescence measurements suggested phonon scattering was the predominant impediment to transport at higher temperatures, while Raman characterization of micro strains indicated that a 2D disorder potential was the primary obstacle at lower temperatures. Pump probe experiments and associated theoretical modeling were performed to further corroborate the hypothesis. While open questions remain on exciton transport in TMD monolayers, new and exciting opportunities are emerging for controlling exciton transport in van der Waals heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Physics World

Photonic band structure created in electrically-driven OLED microcavities

A photonic crystal emitter has been fabricated by stacking multiple organic light emitting diode (OLED) microcavities into a single structure. It was created by a team led by Matthew White at the University of Vermont in the US, who demonstrated that the degree of interaction between the cavities depends strongly on the different layers employed, meaning both the colour of light emission and the band structure of the devices are highly tuneable. This paves the way towards electrically-driven photonic crystals that allow further control over the emission of OLEDs. The full study is described in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wet ball milling of niobium by using ethanol, determination of the crystallite size and microstructures

This study investigates the effect of using ethanol as the process control agent during the wet ball milling of niobium (Nb). Dried nanocrystal Nb powders, of high purity, with particle sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 14.3Â nm, were synthesized by ball milling. Commercial Nb powder of particle sizes of âˆ’Â 44Â Âµm was employed by using the planetary ball mill equipped with stainless still vials with still balls in ethanol. A ball-to-powder mass ratio of 10:1 was used at a rotation speed of 400Â rpm, an interval of 15Â min with an interval break of 5Â s, and a milling time of 10Â h. The powder was dried in vacutec at a temperature of 100Â Â°C, using a speed of 15Â rpm in the vacuum of 250Â mbar at a time of approximately 653Â min. The crystal phase of the dried powders was analyzed using X-ray diffraction (XRD) with CuKÉ‘ radiation, and by modification of the Scherrer equation, a single crystallite size of 11.85Â nm was obtained. The morphology of the particles was observed using scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS). The XRD results show that the pure crystal sizes in nanometre (nm), which decreases as the 2Î¸ and the full width at half maximum (FWHM) increases.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High electron mobility in strained GaAs nanowires

Transistor concepts based on semiconductor nanowires promise high performance, lower energy consumption and better integrability in various platforms in nanoscale dimensions. Concerning the intrinsic transport properties of electrons in nanowires, relatively high mobility values that approach those in bulk crystals have been obtained only in core/shell heterostructures, where electrons are spatially confined inside the core. Here, it is demonstrated that the strain in lattice-mismatched core/shell nanowires can affect the effective mass of electrons in a way that boosts their mobility to distinct levels. Specifically, electrons inside the hydrostatically tensile-strained gallium arsenide core of nanowires with a thick indium aluminium arsenide shell exhibit mobility values 30"“50 % higher than in equivalent unstrained nanowires or bulk crystals, as measured at room temperature. With such an enhancement of electron mobility, strained gallium arsenide nanowires emerge as a unique means for the advancement of transistor technology.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial polyhydroxyalkanoate poly[2-hydroxybutyrate-block-3-hydroxybutyrate] elastomer-like material

The first polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) block copolymer poly(2-hydroxybutyrate-b-3-hydroxybutyrate) [P(2HB-b-3HB)] was previously synthesized using engineered Escherichia coli expressing a chimeric PHA synthase PhaCAR with monomer sequence-regulating capacity. In the present study, the physical properties of the block copolymer and its relevant random copolymer P(2HB-ran-3HB) were evaluated. Stress"“strain tests on the P(88Â mol% 2HB-b-3HB) film showed an increasing stress value during elongation up to 393%. In addition, the block copolymer film exhibited slow contraction behavior after elongation, indicating that P(2HB-b-3HB) is an elastomer-like material. In contrast, the P(92Â mol% 2HB-ran-3HB) film, which was stretched up to 692% with nearly constant stress, was stretchable but not elastic. The differential scanning calorimetry and wide-angle X-ray diffraction analyses indicated that the P(2HB-b-3HB) contained the amorphous P(2HB) phase and the crystalline P(3HB) phase, whereas P(2HB-ran-3HB) was wholly amorphous. Therefore, the elasticity of P(2HB-b-3HB) can be attributed to the presence of the crystalline P(3HB) phase and a noncovalent crosslinked structure by the crystals. These results show the potential of block PHAs as elastic materials.
CHEMISTRY

