Microcavity-like exciton-polaritons can be the primary photoexcitation in bare organic semiconductors

Chemical doping is a key process for investigating charge transport in organic semiconductors and improving certain (opto)electronic devices1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. N(electron)-doping is fundamentally more challenging than p(hole)-doping and typically achieves aÂ very low doping efficiency (Î·) of less thanÂ 10%1,10. An efficient molecular n-dopant should simultaneously exhibit a high reducing power and air stability for broad applicability1,5,6,9,11, which is very challenging. Here we show a general concept of catalysed n-doping of organic semiconductors using air-stable precursor-type molecular dopants. Incorporation of a transition metal (for example, Pt, Au, Pd)Â as vapour-deposited nanoparticles or solution-processable organometallic complexes (for example, Pd2(dba)3) catalyses the reaction, as assessed by experimental and theoretical evidence, enabling greatly increased Î· in a much shorter doping time and high electrical conductivities (aboveÂ 100"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1;Â ref. 12). This methodology has technological implications for realizing improved semiconductor devices and offers a broad exploration space of ternary systems comprising catalysts, molecular dopants and semiconductors, thus opening new opportunities in n-doping research and applications12, 13.
