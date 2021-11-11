CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Evidence for strong electron correlations in a nonsymmorphic Dirac semimetal

By Yu-Te Hsu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallic iridium oxides (iridates) provide a fertile playground to explore new phenomena resulting from the interplay between topological protection, spin-orbit and electron-electron interactions. To date, however, few studies of the low energy electronic excitations exist due to the difficulty in synthesising crystals with sufficiently large carrier mean-free-paths. Here, we report the...

www.nature.com

