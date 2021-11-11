CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Closing for the Season Soon

By Andy Rent
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year has seemingly moved so fast. I mean, it's nearly Thanksgiving and I think that's astounding. Also astounding is the closing of the John Ball Zoo! Hang on, hang on. They're only closing for the season. You know they do this every year. The last day the zoo...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Garage Bar Has Opened A Second Garage In Ada

If you've ever been to the Garage Bar & Grill in Grand Rapids, you know the drinks and food are great, and now that quality has led to a second location in Ada. When I first moved to Grand Rapids, the Garage Bar & Grill, was the first place that I started to hang out at. All the staff is great and the people that frequent the establishment are fun too. I love going to those street parties they have during the summer with live music. It's a nice little walk after work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Christmas, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
98.7 WFGR

LEGO Store Opening in Grand Rapids

We all loved playing with them as kids and our parents hated stepping on them!. Those little plastic pieces we all called LEGOs are still very popular even today with people of all ages. Fox even had a television show devoted to adults competing to make the best LEGO sculptures with various themes. (Season Two of "LEGO Masters" even featured several people from Michigan.)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

3 Reasons You’ll Want To Explore Playful Holland In The Winter

Sure, Holland is known for its tulips. 5 million tulips! But when the weather turns cold and the colors fade, there are plenty of reasons to visit Holland. For 30 years, Holland's snowmelt system, the largest municipally-owned snowmelt system in North America, keeps downtown Holland sidewalks and streets snow and ice-free all winter long.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Colder Weather#John Ball#Red Pandas#Fox 17#The John Ball Zoo
98.7 WFGR

$5 Admission to John Ball Zoo

As the season ends for 2021 for the John Ball Zoo, they are offering up a reduced admission for their last couple of operating days of this year. Starting on Saturday, November 13th and running through the last day of their 2021 season -- Sunday, November 21st -- you can visit the zoo and it will only cost you $5 for daily admission!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Man Takes Zoom Calls Sky High & Next Level

You've been sent the deck and your boss wants to discuss the metrics. She's looking for a better ROI. So, you start building a consensus for best practices. You're an early adopter and have a 360-degree view of the landscape. You have to move the needle as you're focusing on the critical area but before your next bio break, you JUMP OUT OF A PLANE!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Barefoot with Booze? Battle Creek’s Payless Shoes location now Payless Liquor

Payless on E. Columbia Ave. is open for business again in Battle Creek, but inside you'll find beer instead of boots. The location at 168 E. Columbia Ave. used to be the home for Payless ShoeSource until it closed a couple of years ago. Owner Gurmukh Singh purchased the 4,600-square foot property, well known in the Lakeview area as the "Payless" building in 2020. He spoke to the Battle Creek Enquirer about the new business in a recent interview...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
98.7 WFGR

Hunted Deer Seeks Sanctuary In Sturgis Church

When people are after you with guns, you seek safety in the Lord. Who wouldn't?. It was apparent on the opening day of firearms deer season in Michigan, that something was amiss at the Brace Church in Sturgis. Clearly someone or something had busted in to the sanctuary of the...
STURGIS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Legends: The Inspiring Tale Of ‘Dolly Dimples’

Dolly was 'The Entertaining Fat Girl' from a circus sideshow. Until a health crisis turned her around. Celesta Geyer was born Celesta Herrmann in Cincinnati, OH to a family that loved to eat. By the time she was 18, she weighed over 300 pounds. After getting married to Frank Geyer, she moved to Detroit, where she visited a traveling circus in 1927, at the age of 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Remembering Ramona Park in East Grand Rapids

The year was 1897 when Ramona Park opened for business on the shores of Reeds Lake. It has a fascinating history that actually dates back to the 1850s when people from all over Michigan, Chicago and Mid-West points came by horse-drawn trams, then street steam railroad, interurban, electric streetcars or trolleys and finally, by the mid-1930s, city buses to enjoy the lake. There were picnic grounds, pavilions for entertainment, and boat liveries that supplied flat-bottomed skiff boats.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Calling All Outdoorsmen: Your Dream Michigan Mansion Is Waiting (Pics)

If you're an avid outdoorsman and love country living then this Michigan Mansion in Sault Sainte Marie might be the house of your dreams. The only thing that might keep you from landing this dream house is the asking price of $2,250,000 which Zillow estimates would leave you with a $10,676 mortgage payment each month. You might be able to talk the seller down a bit seeing as it's been on the market for a little over a year.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy