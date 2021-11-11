CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Evidence for spin current driven Bose-Einstein condensation of magnons

By B. Divinskiy
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quanta of magnetic excitations "“ magnons "“ are known for their unique ability to undergo Bose-Einstein condensation at room temperature. This fascinating phenomenon reveals itself as a spontaneous formation of a coherent state under the influence of incoherent stimuli. Spin currents have been predicted to offer electronic control of Bose-Einstein...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Many-body and temperature effects in two-dimensional quantum droplets in Bose"“Bose mixtures

We study the equilibrium properties of self-bound droplets in two-dimensional Bose mixtures employing the time-dependent Hartree"“Fock"“Bogoliubov theory. This theory allows one to understand both the many-body and temperature effects beyond the Lee"“Huang"“Yang description. We calculate higher-order corrections to the excitations, the sound velocity, and the energy of the droplet. Our results for the ground-state energy are compared with the diffusion Monte Carlo data and good agreement is found. The behavior of the depletion and anomalous density of the droplet is also discussed. At finite temperature, we show that the droplet emerges at temperatures well below the Berezinskii"“Kosterlitz"“Thouless transition temperature. The critical temperature strongly depends on the interspecies interactions. Our study is extended to the finite size droplet by numerically solving the generalized finite-temperature Gross-Pitaevskii equation which is obtained self-consistently from our formalism in the framework of the local density approximation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metrological complementarity reveals the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen paradox

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22353-3, published online 23 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in inline Equations in the last paragraph of the "Steering of GHZ states" subsection, which incorrectly read:. For a mixture Ï"‰="‰p|GHZÏ•Nã€‰ã€ˆGHZÏ•N|"‰+"‰(1âˆ’p)\({\mathbb{1}}\)/2N, using the same measurements we obtain FQB|A [Ï, Jz]"‰â‰¥"‰p2N2/[p"‰+"‰ 2(1âˆ’p)/2N], 4Var...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Laughlin anyon complexes with Bose properties

Two-dimensional electron systems in a quantizing magnetic field are regarded as of exceptional interest, considering the possible role of anyons-quasiparticles with non-boson and non-fermion statistics-in applied physics. To this day, essentially none but the fractional states of the quantum Hall effect (FQHE) have been experimentally realized as a system with anyonic statistics. In determining the thermodynamic properties of anyon matter, it is crucial to gain insight into the physics of its neutral excitations. We form a macroscopic quasi-equilibrium ensemble of neutral excitations - spin one anyon complexes in the Laughlin state Î½"‰="‰1/3, experimentally, where Î½ is the electron filling factor. The ensemble is found to have such a long lifetime that it can be considered the new state of anyon matter. The properties of this state are investigated by optical techniques to reveal its Bose properties.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Programmable viscoelasticity in protein-RNA condensates with disordered sticker-spacer polypeptides

Liquid-liquid phase separation of multivalent proteins and RNAs drives the formation of biomolecular condensates that facilitate membrane-free compartmentalization of subcellular processes. With recent advances, it is becoming increasingly clear that biomolecular condensates are network fluids with time-dependent material properties. Here, employing microrheology with optical tweezers, we reveal molecular determinants that govern the viscoelastic behavior of condensates formed by multivalent Arg/Gly-rich sticker-spacer polypeptides and RNA. These condensates behave as Maxwell fluids with an elastically-dominant rheological response at shorter timescales and a liquid-like behavior at longer timescales. The viscous and elastic regimes of these condensates can be tuned by the polypeptide and RNA sequences as well as their mixture compositions. Our results establish a quantitative link between the sequence- and structure-encoded biomolecular interactions at the microscopic scale and the rheological properties of the resulting condensates at the mesoscale, enabling a route to systematically probe and rationally engineer biomolecular condensates with programmable mechanics.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
Person
Einstein
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Magnetic composite of Î³-FeO hollow sphere and palladium doped nitrogen-rich mesoporous carbon as a recoverable catalyst for C"“C coupling reactions

In this article, palladated-magnetic nitrogen doped porous carbon was prepared from nano magnetic Î³-Fe2O3 hollow sphere (h-Fe2O3) with high specific surface area and pore volume. To the purpose, initially h-Fe2O3 was prepared and covered with glucose via hydrothermal treatment with subsequent polymerization of organic shell. The polymerization of melamine-resorcinol"“formaldehyde (MRF) was achieved in the presence of Cl-functionalized glucose coated h-Fe2O3 (h-Fe2O3@glu-MRF). Next, the prepared magnetic core"“shell hollow sphere was palladated followed by carbonization to yield Pd@h-Fe2O3@C introducing more pores in its structure. The resulted compound, Pd@h-Fe2O3@C, was fully characterized, showing that carbonization process expressively increased the specific surface area. The resulted Pd@h-Fe2O3@C was successfully used for promoting C"“C coupling reactions under mild reaction conditions as a heterogeneous catalyst and its activity was compared with some prepared control catalysts. This novel catalyst was magnetically separated simply by a magnet bar and recycled and reused at least in five consecutive runs, without considerable loss of its activity. It is note mentioning that, high recyclability with low Pd leaching are another gains of this protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-equilibrium phase transition at a critical point of human blood

Blood is the basic medium in the existence, evolution and physiological balance of animals and represents the biochemical "Internet" of the body; at least human blood exhibit the presence of an emergent phase that is highly unusual. Homeostasis, the state of the optimal functioning of the body, is maintained in living organisms by many chemical and physical conditions, particularly temperature. However, no regulatory mechanism has been identified that has led to a predetermined (molecularly encoded) optimal, individually variable, very specific temperature of around 36Â Â°C. Additionally, the homeostatic temperature range, which is kept within predetermined limits, is merely an empirical fact. In the following, I will show that the reference temperature that is necessary to achieve homeostasis can be established, and a preset homeostatic range can be determined, using an original experimental method and refined tools of mathematical physics related to the nonlinear measures of the complexity of human blood. Moreover, signatures of a macroscopic coherent state in a non-equilibrium system at a critical temperature are obtained.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bose#Condensate#Spintronic Devices
Nature.com

Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single-shot measurement of the photonic band structure in a fiber-based Floquet-Bloch lattice

Floquet-Bloch lattices are systems in which wave packets are subjet to periodic modulations both in time and space, showing rich dynamics. While this type of lattice is difficult to implement in solid-state physics, optical systems have provided excellent platforms to probe their physics: among other effects, they have revealed genuine phenomena such as the anomalous Floquet topological insulator and the funnelling of light into localised interface modes. Despite the crucial importance of the band dispersion in the photon dynamics and the topological properties of the lattice, the direct experimental measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands has remained elusive. Here we report the direct measurement of the Floquet-Bloch bands of a photonic lattice with a single shot method. We use a system of two coupled fibre rings that implements a time-multiplexed Floquet-Bloch lattice. By Fourier transforming the impulse response of the lattice we obtain the band structure together with an accurate characterization of the lattice eigenmodes, i. e. the amplitudes and the phases of the Floquet-Bloch eigenvectors over the entire Brillouin zone. Our results open promising perspectives for the observation of topological effects in the linear and nonlinear regime in Floquet systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Strong-field coherent control of isolated attosecond pulse generation

Attosecond science promises to reveal the most fundamental electronic dynamics occurring in matter and it can develop further by meeting two linked technological goals related to high-order harmonic sources: improved spectral tunability (allowing selectivity in addressing electronic transitions) and higher photon flux (permitting to measure low cross-section processes). New developments come through parametric waveform synthesis, which provides control over the shape of field transients, enabling the creation of highly-tunable isolated attosecond pulses via high-harmonic generation. Here we demonstrate that the first goal is fulfilled since central energy, spectral bandwidth/shape and temporal duration of isolated attosecond pulses can be controlled by shaping the laser waveform via two key parameters: the relative-phase between two halves of the multi-octave spanning spectrum, and the overall carrier-envelope phase. These results not only promise to expand the experimental possibilities in attosecond science, but also demonstrate coherent strong-field control of free-electron trajectories using tailored optical waveforms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators using Kalman filtering

Inferring the interactions between coupled oscillators is a significant open problem in complexity science, with multiple interdisciplinary applications. While the Kalman filter (KF) technique is a well-known tool, widely used for data assimilation and parameter estimation, to the best of our knowledge, it has not yet been used for inferring the connectivity of coupled chaotic oscillators. Here we demonstrate that KF allows reconstructing the interaction topology and the coupling strength of a network of mutually coupled RÃ¶ssler-like chaotic oscillators. We show that the connectivity can be inferred by considering only the observed dynamics of a single variable of the three that define the phase space of each oscillator. We also show that both the coupling strength and the network architecture can be inferred even when the oscillators are close to synchronization. Simulation results are provided to show the effectiveness and applicability of the proposed method.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Fast spin-valley-based quantum gates in Si with micromagnets

An electron spin qubit in silicon quantum dots holds promise for quantum information processing due to the scalability and long coherence. An essential ingredient to recent progress is the employment of micromagnets. They generate a synthetic spin"“orbit coupling (SOC), which allows high-fidelity spin manipulation and strong interaction between an electron spin and cavity photons. To scaled-up quantum computing, multiple technical challenges remain to be overcome, including controlling the valley degree of freedom, which is usually considered detrimental to a spin qubit. Here, we show that it is possible to significantly enhance the electrical manipulation of a spin qubit through the effect of constructive interference and the large spin-valley mixing. To characterize the quality of spin control, we also studied spin dephasing due to charge noise through spin-valley mixing. The competition between the increased control strength and spin dephasing produces two sweet-spots, where the quality factor of the spin qubit can be high. Finally, we reveal that the synthetic SOC leads to distinctive spin relaxation in silicon, which explains recent experiments.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A quantitative approach for trap analysis between AlGaN and GaN in high electron mobility transistors

The characteristics of traps between the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier and the GaN channel layerÂ in a high-electron-mobility-transistors (HEMTs) were investigated. The interface traps at the Al0.25Ga0.75N/GaN interface as well as the border traps were experimentally analyzed because the Al0.25Ga0.75N barrier layer functions as a dielectric owing to its high dielectric constant. The interface trap density Dit and border trap density Nbt were extracted from a long-channel field-effect transistor (FET), conventionally known as a FATFET structure, via frequency-dependent capacitance"“voltage (C"“V) and conductance"“voltage (G"“V) measurements. The minimum Dit value extracted by the conventional conductance method was 2.5"‰Ã—"‰1012Â cmâˆ’2Â·eVâˆ’1, which agreed well with the actual transistor subthreshold swing of around 142Â mVÂ·decâˆ’1. The border trap density Nbt was also extracted from the frequency-dependent C"“V characteristics using the distributed circuit model, and the extracted value was 1.5"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1. Low-frequency (1/f) noise measurement provided a clearer picture of the trapping"“detrapping phenomena in the Al0.25Ga0.75N layer. The value of the border trap density extracted using the carrier-number-fluctuation (CNF) model was 1.3"‰Ã—"‰1019Â cmâˆ’3Â·eVâˆ’1, which is of a similar level to the extracted value from the distributed circuit model.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Implementation of SiN thin film in fiber-optic sensor working in telecommunication range of wavelengths

Mirrors are used in optical sensors and measurement setups. This creates aÂ demand for mirrors made of new materials and having various properties tailored to specific applications. In this work, we propose silicon covered with a thin silicon nitride layer as a mirror for near-infrared measurements. SiN layer was deposited on a standard silicon wafer with a Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition furnace. Then, the created layer was investigated using ellipsometry and scanning electron microscope. Subsequently, the mirror was used as a reflecting surface in a Fabry"“Perot fiber-optic interferometer. The mirror performance was investigated for wavelengths used in telecomunication (1310Â nm and 1550Â nm) and then compared with results obtained with the same measurement setup, with a silver mirror instead of silicon covered with SiN, as reference. Results showed that the proposed mirror can replace the silver one with satisfying results for investigated wavelengths.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GeSnOI mid-infrared laser technology

GeSn alloys are promising materials for CMOS-compatible mid-infrared lasers manufacturing. Indeed, Sn alloying and tensile strain can transform them into direct bandgap semiconductors. This growing laser technology however suffers from a number of limitations, such as poor optical confinement, lack of strain, thermal, and defects management, all of which are poorly discussed in the literature. Herein, a specific GeSn-on-insulator (GeSnOI) stack using stressor layers as dielectric optical claddings is demonstrated to be suitable for a monolithically integration of planar Group-IV semiconductor lasers on a versatile photonic platform for the near- and mid-infrared spectral range. Microdisk-shape resonators on mesa structures were fabricated from GeSnOI, after bonding a Ge0.9Sn0.1 alloy layer grown on a Ge strain-relaxed-buffer, itself on a Si(001) substrate. The GeSnOI microdisk mesas exhibited significantly improved optical gain as compared to that of conventional suspended microdisk resonators formed from the as-grown layer. We further show enhanced vertical out-coupling of the disk whispering gallery mode in-plane radiation, with up to 30% vertical out-coupling efficiency. As a result, the GeSnOI approach can be a valuable asset in the development of silicon-based mid-infrared photonics that combine integrated sources in a photonic platform with complex lightwave engineering.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Transcriptional changes and the role of ONECUT1 in hPSC pancreatic differentiation

Cell type specification during pancreatic development is tightly controlled by a transcriptional and epigenetic network. The precise role of most transcription factors, however, has been only described in mice. To convey such concepts to human pancreatic development, alternative model systems such as pancreatic in vitro differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells can be employed. Here, we analyzed stage-specific RNA-, ChIP-, and ATAC-sequencing data to dissect transcriptional and regulatory mechanisms during pancreatic development. Transcriptome and open chromatin maps of pancreatic differentiation from human pluripotent stem cells provide a stage-specific pattern of known pancreatic transcription factors and indicate ONECUT1 as a crucial fate regulator in pancreas progenitors. Moreover, our data suggest that ONECUT1 is also involved in preparing pancreatic progenitors for later endocrine specification. The dissection of the transcriptional and regulatory circuitry revealed an important role for ONECUT1 within such network and will serve as resource to study human development and disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy