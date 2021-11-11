CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Closing for the Season Soon

By Andy Rent
 6 days ago
This year has seemingly moved so fast. I mean, it's nearly Thanksgiving and I think that's astounding. Also astounding is the closing of the John Ball Zoo! Hang on, hang on. They're only closing for the season. You know they do this every year. The last day the zoo...

Mix 95.7FM

3 Reasons You’ll Want To Explore Playful Holland In The Winter

Sure, Holland is known for its tulips. 5 million tulips! But when the weather turns cold and the colors fade, there are plenty of reasons to visit Holland. For 30 years, Holland's snowmelt system, the largest municipally-owned snowmelt system in North America, keeps downtown Holland sidewalks and streets snow and ice-free all winter long.
HOLLAND, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Barefoot with Booze? Battle Creek’s Payless Shoes location now Payless Liquor

Payless on E. Columbia Ave. is open for business again in Battle Creek, but inside you'll find beer instead of boots. The location at 168 E. Columbia Ave. used to be the home for Payless ShoeSource until it closed a couple of years ago. Owner Gurmukh Singh purchased the 4,600-square foot property, well known in the Lakeview area as the "Payless" building in 2020. He spoke to the Battle Creek Enquirer about the new business in a recent interview...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
#The Zoo#Colder Weather#John Ball#Red Pandas#Fox 17#The John Ball Zoo
Mix 95.7FM

Hunted Deer Seeks Sanctuary In Sturgis Church

When people are after you with guns, you seek safety in the Lord. Who wouldn't?. It was apparent on the opening day of firearms deer season in Michigan, that something was amiss at the Brace Church in Sturgis. Clearly someone or something had busted in to the sanctuary of the...
STURGIS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Downtown Detroit Has a Drive-In Movie Theater that is Open all Winter

How is this even possible? While most are dark until the spring, a drive-in theater has just opened downtown Detroit and will show movies outdoors all winter. I don't have to remind you that 2020 was a year of many firsts. (Let's spin this in a positive direction.) The Capri Drive-In movie theater in Southwest Michigan continued to show movies long after a typical season, remaining open into December for the first time in its 56-year history. Even as Michigan theaters finally reopened in October of 2020 after a protracted shutdown, some fans were reluctant to buy a ticket.
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Legends: The Inspiring Tale Of ‘Dolly Dimples’

Dolly was 'The Entertaining Fat Girl' from a circus sideshow. Until a health crisis turned her around. Celesta Geyer was born Celesta Herrmann in Cincinnati, OH to a family that loved to eat. By the time she was 18, she weighed over 300 pounds. After getting married to Frank Geyer, she moved to Detroit, where she visited a traveling circus in 1927, at the age of 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Mix 95.7FM

Saginaw House That Went Viral On TikTok Finally Sells. It’s…Unique!

Last winter a very unique house in Saginaw was featured on TikTok with Zillowtastrophes, an account that features hidden gems and outright disasters. The video went viral with nearly 300 thousand people from all over the country viewing it. The house is...interesting. Finally, after almost a year on the market, the sale of the home is pending and here is your inside look.
SAGINAW, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Early Bird Upheaval Tickets Available Now

Early bird tickets are available now for Upheaval, the rock music festival that returns to Belknap Park in Grand Rapids in 2022. If you missed the 2021 Upheaval festival, you missed one hell of a great show. The lineup featured Korn, Rob Zombie, Staind, Chevelle, Pop Evil, Skillet, Nonpoint, Gemini Syndrome, and many more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids Griffins Host Heart-Warming Teddy Bear Toss

The Grand Rapids Griffins are celebrating their 25th anniversary season, featuring a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. On Friday, November 26, it's the return of the popular "Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss". This is the 21st year the hockey club has been doing the feel-good promotion.
NHL
Mix 95.7FM

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
