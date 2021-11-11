CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Baker sales rise as office and party wear become popular again

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British fashion chain Ted Baker said on Thursday sales were rebounding as office and party wear become popular again after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, but signalled that the pace of recovery was still uncertain. Ted Baker and other apparel retailers are navigating a bumpy road back to...

ShareCast

Ted Baker narrows losses in first half

Fashion brand Ted Baker reported a narrowing of its interim losses on Thursday as revenues jumped following the easing of Covid restrictions. In the 28 weeks to 14 August, reported pre-tax losses narrowed to £25.3m from £86.4m in the same period a year ago, with revenue up 17.6% at £199.3m. Ted Baker said revenue was driven by a return to retail growth and the partial relaxation of Covid restrictions globally.
Deadline

Cinemark Courts Gamers, Wrestling Fans; Sees Sales Surge, Market Share Rise Amid Box Office Recovery

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest movie chain, grew revenue and slashed losses last quarter, the first one since Covid with 100% of its theaters open. Talking with Wall Streeters on his last conference call as CEO, Mark Zoradi described a push into gaming (hiring a VP, setting up a dedicated division) as well as wrestling and live sports and events as it leans into the ongoing box office recovery. The chain held a recent sold out 25-city test with Critical Role and Dungeons and Dragons to “outstanding results” and is testing with League of Legends, Zoradi said. It’s looking at game competitions,...
Footwear News

Done Deals: StockX Acquires Reseller Inventory Management Company Scout + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 17, 2021: StockX has announced the acquisition of power seller tool developer Scout. According to a statement, StockX said Scout serves more than 10,000 sneaker resellers globally. The acquisition of Scout, according to StockX, will help its customers accelerate their businesses and ramp up inventory with best-in-class automation, inventory management, tracking and integration with marketplaces. StockX said it will provide Scout for free to qualifying sellers, and all sellers who are currently using Scout will have access to the...
whtc.com

T.J. Maxx owner tops sales estimates as customers splurge on outfits

(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc beat estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday on strong demand for its discounted products as people returning to work and colleges splurged on refreshing their wardrobes. Sales at off-price retailers have picked up this year after coronavirus restrictions were eased. However, supply-chain bottlenecks and higher costs...
The Independent

Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

The Digital Secretary has ordered a deeper investigation into the multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia over competition and national security concerns.Nadine Dorries has written to the competition regulator instructing them to do an in-depth Phase Two probe of the proposed acquisition.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already raised fears over the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal, saying in August the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.Its first investigation, ordered by previous Digital Secretary...
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
CNN

Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock

New York (CNN Business) — If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone. In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales.
whtc.com

South Korea weighs monetary fines to rein in app store operators

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Wednesday it plans to impose a fine on dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet’s Google if they force app developers to use only their payment systems. The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said it proposes a a monetary penalty of...
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
