The Biden administration and U.S. Department of Commerce have added spyware makers NSO Group and Candiru to a trade blacklist, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the firms had sold cyberarms to foreign governments that used them “to maliciously target” critics, dissidents, and enemies. NSO is the Israeli company behind the creation of the military-grade software Pegasus, which was revealed earlier this year to have been used to infiltrate the phones of government officials, journalists, activists, and others. The company has maintained that it sells the weapon only to fight terrorism and serious crime.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO