The IHM CYO Cross Country team capped off a successful 2021 running season with solid performances at the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Championship meet at the Belmont Plateau. IHM more than held their own among scores of area teams that tackled the difficult course, with many taking home place medals for placing among the top finishers. Coaches Becky Hannigan, Shannon Cupchak, Kevin and Helen Coupas, Kevin and Christy Tinneny, and Jim Murphy have guided and cheered on their charges to continually post personal bests throughout the season (and that’s really what it’s all about).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO