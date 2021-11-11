CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First National Community Bank headlines: Saluting those who served our nation on this Veterans Day. COVID claims 6 more NW Georgians. Acworth man charged with killing mother of 4. Update on August 2019 dismemberment case.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

6 more COVID deaths posted in NW Georgia Wednesday plus another ‘probable’ death. 29 patients in Atrium Health Floyd, Redmond on Wednesday, down 3. Acworth man faces murder charges in the death of a Rome mother of four. Polk County Police: Chase that started in Gordon County, continued through...

hometownheadlines.com

The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ahmaud Arbery trial: State of Georgia rests its case

Georgia prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after eight days of testimony in the trial of three White men accused of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 67, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment for which they face up to life in prison.
GEORGIA STATE

