Banca Sella invests €2 million in Italian fintech startup Tot

finextra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTot, an Italian fintech startup serving freelancers and micro-enterprises, has finalised a €2 million seed founding round from Banca Sella ahead of market entry in early 2022. Tot will offer an account, and digital banking, credit and payments services to...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

