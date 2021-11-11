Banca Sella invests €2 million in Italian fintech startup Tot

The market opportunity for Banking as a Service (BaaS) and contextual finance is undeniably huge. The transition of traditional financial services transactions to embedded channels has been valued by Bain at $3.6 trillion by 2030. But that’s just counting ‘cannibalization’ of payments, lending and insurance from traditional channels. It doesn’t account for the transition of wholesale banking to embedded finance – delivered as a service – in areas like cash and treasury management, trade finance and FX. When you add in net new market opportunities and the emergence of new finance offerings that BaaS enables (BNPL alone has become a $100 billion industry), Finastra estimates the total market opportunity will exceed $7 trillion by the end of the decade.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO