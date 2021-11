It has been a dream ride the last couple years for the Columbus Community cross country program and a talented senior class has a lot to do with it. Seniors Freddy Vergara, Isaac Acosta, Mason Hills-Carrier, and Javier Panchillo have enjoyed a lot of success this time of year with two trips to Fort Dodge in as many seasons. Last fall, the Wildcats qualified for their first trip to the class 1A state meet since 2005 and they had an encore performance this year with a back-to-back showing. Saturday marked the eighth time in school history where the Wildcats competed at state and they finished 16th in the field. Vergara has been the leader all year coming off of a second place showing at the state qualifier and on Saturday he tallied 24th. Acosta put together a solid career capped off by an 87th place showing. Hills-Carrier was 130th and Panchillo rounded out the seniors in 152nd.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO