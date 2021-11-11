CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari unveils V12-powered One-Off BR20

Cover picture for the articleFor most of us, the thought of owning even a used Ferrari is incomprehensible due to the size of the brave pill we'd have to swallow. So the thought of going to Ferrari and asking them to build you a bespoke car is up there with a trip to space onboard...

motor1.com

UK: Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs 450-bhp, Tesla-powered VW Beetle drag race

The Volkswagen Beetle was sort of a cousin to the Porsche 356 because of both models sharing a connection to the Porsche family and a rear-mounted air-cooled engine. So, you can think of this race between the classic VW and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS as grandfather versus grandson. Grandpa has a trick up his sleeve, though, because this Bug has a Tesla electric motor turning the rear wheels.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Made for a really wealthy client – The Ferrari BR20 is the marque’s newest one-off Special Projects car inspired by some of the most beautiful Ferraris ever made

Ferrari has revealed yet another one-off creation that joins the long line of ‘Special Projects’ cars, including the SP38 and the track-only P80/C. Meet the Ferrari BR20, a retro-themed bespoke supercar that is inspired by some of the most beautiful automobiles created by the iconic Italian marque in the past, especially the coupes from the 1950s and ‘60s. Commissioned by an anonymous wealthy patron of Ferrari, the one-off is based on the GTC4Lusso that was canceled last year before completing its full product cycle. The shooting brake silhouette of the GTC4Lusso has been completely tweaked by molding it into a sleek and beautiful fastback body style, inspired by Ferraris like the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast. Ferrari stretched the donor car by full three inches, which is mostly added to the car’s rear overhang.
CARS
Legit Reviews

Ferrari F8 N-Largo Spider Is One Heavily Modified Novitec Super Car

Ferrari makes some of the most beautiful vehicles in the world, and all of them offer extremely high performance directly from the factory. Novitec has a long history of taking high-performance cars and making them more extreme. Its latest example is the Ferrari F8 Spider. It’s been converted into the Novitec F8 N-Largo Spider, and the car is incredible.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari BR20 revealed as latest Special Projects one-off

Ferrari has a new addition to its growing list of one-off cars developed by the Special Projects division on behalf of a well-heeled client. The latest, unveiled on Thursday, is the BR20. The coach-built supercar is based on the discontinued GTC4 Lusso and features a body whose lines were inspired by Ferraris of the 1950s and '60s. Specific models mentioned by Ferrari include the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast.
CARS
Robb Report

‘The Porsche 911 Book’ Tells the Story of the Most Successful Sports Car in History

Another Porsche book? Well, thankfully, yes, and a fine one it is. This tome, simply titled The Porsche 911 Book, is published by teNeues of Germany and printed in the Czech Republic. Although not new to market, it has been recently released in a revised edition, following a successful run of 40,000 copies sold since its initial publication in 2013. With text by Jürgen Lewandowski and photos by René Staud, this 192-page hardcover documents nearly every variant of Porsche’s most beloved model. The book’s premise, of course, is that the Porsche 911 is the most successful sports car ever made, a...
CARS
Robb Report

Racing Legend Paolo Barilla Designed a Custom Porsche 911 GT3 Based on His Le Mans Winning Car

In 1985, Paolo Barilla won the famous Le Mans 24-hour endurance race in a private Porsche 956. Now, some 36 years on, the Italian race car driver has designed a unique Porsche 911 GT3 based on the very ride that led him to victory. Barilla’s “dream car” is the first to come out of the marque’s new Sonderwunsch program that is said to allow for greater customization options than before. The billionaire entrepreneur, who also happens to be the deputy chairman of the Barilla Group, commissioned the one-off on his 60th birthday and has been extremely involved in the creative process....
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Porsche confirms 718 Cayman GT4 RS for LA

This is not a drill, people. The first Renn Sport Porsche Cayman - the GT4 RS - will make its debut on Wednesday morning. We're not typically into show preview stories on PH (especially when the car in question is a secret as poorly kept as the 718) but some fast cars are a little more significant than others. Hopefully you'll agree that the GT4 RS is one.
CARS
Pistonheads

Caterham Seven 310R | Spotted

After a decade and a half, we all knew that Ford Sigma-engined Caterhams weren't long for this world. The supply had to dry up as Ford just weren't building the old 1.6s anymore. Even with prior knowledge, however, it didn't make news of their demise any more palatable; for many people, the Sigma-engined models - the 270, 310 and Super 1600 - were as much Caterham as they'd ever need. A replacement will be sourced (because such popular models can't disappear forever) but the next engine, whatever it may be, has some big boots to fill.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Acura Integra, Another One-Off Ferrari, Mahindra Roxor Is Now Copyright Free: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Six major car manufacturers have pledged to stop producing fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2040. Ford, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, BYD, and Jaguar Land Rover made the announcement during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Greenpeace Germany isn’t happy, though, with concerns raised that more manufacturers didn’t add their names to the list. Notable absentees include Volkswagen AG, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, BMW, and Hyundai, among others.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate | PH Review

We drove the Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon a while back, but it's hoved into view again thanks to an update. This has changed little on the mechanical side and, instead, focuses mainly on the styling and interior. For example, it now brings the E-Class's infotainment in line with the more modern Mercedes products, such as the A-Class, with a touchpad controller for the infotainment system, instead of the previous iDrive-style wheel. That still puts it a generation behind the most recent touchscreen-only system in the new C- and S-Class, mind, and thank the good Lord for that - those are way too distracting. The infotainment updates work well, then, and so do the styling tweaks. They are a little-blink-and-you'll-miss-them but that's fine. The E-Class estate was, and still is, a handsome beast, and when you do notice the changes, they've merely cleaned things up. So that's a thumbs up, too.
CARS
Carscoops

Ferrari Roma Gets A Discreet Makeover And A Power Boost By Novitec

It has already been two years since Ferrari unveiled the Roma, so it’s about time for Novitec to present its own version. The tuning kit for Maranello’s entry-level GT includes discreet styling updates and more power from the twin-turbo V8. Starting with the exterior design, Novitec’s bodykit is made of...
CARS
Pistonheads

McLaren 600LT | Spotted

Things are never quiet for long at McLaren. Its most powerful ever convertible launched in the summer, the new Artura is waiting in the wings, the hunt for a new CEO is on, and there's still the little matter of an all-electric hypercar to ponder. You might be right in thinking, therefore, that a 600LT like this one is old news. Only this one is a little different to the rest...
CARS
Pistonheads

Novitec launches Ferrari Roma upgrades

They're nothing if not consistent at Novitec. Evidently the triple threat of more power, more carbon and bigger wheels works as a business model; no sooner has a new supercar hit the streets than the Novitec refinements are available. This week it's the turn of the Ferrari Roma. The new...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Speedy New 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Track-Only Twin

The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Acura Integra, Subaru Solterra EV, And One-Off Ferrari BR20: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Toyota has long argued that PHEVs and hydrogen tech may offer better long-term results in the fight against climate change than EVs, they’ve been named as the third most obstructive towards governments that set climate policies. The top spots were taken by ExxonMobil and Chevron, while other auto manufacturers mentioned were BMW (18th), Daimler (24th), and Hyundai (25th).
CARS
Pistonheads

Acura Integra Prototype breaks cover

Though set to be an Acura model - Honda's premium offshoot that's never made it to the UK - the mere mention of another Integra means the new "premium sport compact" is of interest to PH. We all know why: front-wheel drive icons don't come any more iconic than the original Integra Type R. The second generation was damn near as good, too. And while it would be daft to expect a similar kind of car 20 years later, it seems there's some cause for enthusiasm in the remake.
CARS
Pistonheads

Hyundai Grandeur gets EV restomod treatment

It seems like barely a day goes past without a new electric restomod on the scene, everything from the 964-era 911 to Ford F-100 having now embraced battery power. In principle, this Hyundai Grandeur is similar - reinventing a classic as an EV - but is in fact a whole new concept car rather than a rebuilt original. As part of a Heritage Series (which kicked off with the Pony), Hyundai is marking 35 years of the Grandeur saloon with a "retro-futuristic makeover to find new inspiration for the future."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

American Oddball Cars That Nobody Expected

American cars have a long history of having the engine at the front, preferably as large as possible, and the drive going to the rear. American companies have sometimes strayed off the beaten track, but it has rarely paid off for the domestic market until America found itself in a fuel crisis in the 1970s. However, some cars presented to the public have defied the conventions American car buyers have typically wanted from an American brand. These are some of those cars.
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche Taycan GTS revealed at LA show

We know two things about Porsche's GTS models. Firstly, that those initials stand for Grand Turismo Sport and, secondly, that they usually bring with them something a little bit more resolved on the driving front. The first time they appeared was 1963, on the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, and the most recent will be the Porsche Taycan GTS - the first time we've seen them on an electric Porsche. So that's quite a big deal, then.
