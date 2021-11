America is not seeking a new Cold War with China, but looking for a system of peaceful coexistence, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.“The goal here is not containment, it’s not a new Cold War,” Mr Sullivan said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.“It is rather a favourable disposition in which the US and its allies can shape the international rules of the road on the sorts of issues that are fundamentally going to matter to the people of our country and to the people everywhere,” he added.The objective of the Biden administration was not to seek...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 8 DAYS AGO