Ted Baker sales rise as office and party wear become popular again

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British fashion chain Ted Baker said on Thursday sales were rebounding as office and party wear become popular again after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, but signalled that the pace of recovery was still uncertain. Ted Baker and other apparel retailers are navigating a bumpy road back to...

The Independent

Return to office and social events help Ted Baker on path back to profit

A rebound in office and party wear sales has helped Ted Baker edge back closer to profitability.The fashion firm saw shares move higher after it said the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions helped to buoy sales across its 377 stores and concessions.Chief executive Rachel Osborne said the business is delivering against its transformation plans and has made “big strides” in its efforts to return to profit.Ted Baker told investors on Thursday that it posted a £25.3 million pre-tax loss for the 28-week period to August 14, compared with a £86.4 million loss for the same period last year.It said its group...
ShareCast

Ted Baker narrows losses in first half

Fashion brand Ted Baker reported a narrowing of its interim losses on Thursday as revenues jumped following the easing of Covid restrictions. In the 28 weeks to 14 August, reported pre-tax losses narrowed to £25.3m from £86.4m in the same period a year ago, with revenue up 17.6% at £199.3m. Ted Baker said revenue was driven by a return to retail growth and the partial relaxation of Covid restrictions globally.
American Tower to buy data center operator CoreSite for $7.5 billion

(Reuters) – American Tower Corp on Monday agreed to buy U.S. data center operator CoreSite Realty Corp for $7.51 billion in cash to tap into a sector that has seen a boom in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer price of $170 per share represents a premium of about...
beincrypto.com

Shiba Inu Dog Purchases Becoming Popular on the Back of SHIB Crypto Popularity

Shiba Inu token prices continue to influence and be influenced by events in the real world. The demand for Shiba Inu puppies has increased on the back of the surges in value the token has recently undergone. Small breeders of Shiba Inu puppies find the increase in demand bemusing, as...
Deadline

Cinemark Courts Gamers, Wrestling Fans; Sees Sales Surge, Market Share Rise Amid Box Office Recovery

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest movie chain, grew revenue and slashed losses last quarter, the first one since Covid with 100% of its theaters open. Talking with Wall Streeters on his last conference call as CEO, Mark Zoradi described a push into gaming (hiring a VP, setting up a dedicated division) as well as wrestling and live sports and events as it leans into the ongoing box office recovery. The chain held a recent sold out 25-city test with Critical Role and Dungeons and Dragons to “outstanding results” and is testing with League of Legends, Zoradi said. It’s looking at game competitions,...
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
CNN

Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock

New York (CNN Business) — If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone. In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales.
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
