Radford Type 62-2 interior revealed

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadford has now shown to the world what it is calling an "inspirational interior" for its Type 62-2 sports car. Debuted at Bremont's Manufacturing & Technology Centre in the John Player Special configuration - 2.5 per cent "blacked out cabin" and gold accents - this is, fundamentally, what all 62 Radford...

www.pistonheads.com

Carscoops

Here’s Our First Look Inside The Radford Lotus Type 62-2

Although we’ve long known what the Radford Lotus 62-2 looks like from the outside, the company has only now revealed what the interior of the lightweight sports car will look like. Filled with carbon fiber and analog dials, it’s a love letter to Lotus’ past. “Radford embraces and amplifies what...
CARS
Pistonheads

Caterham Seven 310R | Spotted

After a decade and a half, we all knew that Ford Sigma-engined Caterhams weren't long for this world. The supply had to dry up as Ford just weren't building the old 1.6s anymore. Even with prior knowledge, however, it didn't make news of their demise any more palatable; for many people, the Sigma-engined models - the 270, 310 and Super 1600 - were as much Caterham as they'd ever need. A replacement will be sourced (because such popular models can't disappear forever) but the next engine, whatever it may be, has some big boots to fill.
CARS
Pistonheads

Theon launches supercharged 3.6-litre flat-six

Those keen on their restomodded 911s will know of the name Theon. The Oxfordshire-based company has been delivering bespoke commissions from 964-era 911s since 2016; the obsession with backdating shows no signs of abating. Now Theon is offering a unique proposition in the arena, with a new supercharged engine for its next car.
CARS
Pistonheads

Vauxhall Omega 2.2 | Shed of the Week

Temptation can be a dangerous thing. Shed certainly has to be aware of the perils when selecting possible candidates for the PH Management to assess. In this week's list there was a high-powered British thoroughbred that looked for all the world like a shedman's, or indeed shedwoman's, dream. Unfortunately, despite...
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche Taycan GTS revealed at LA show

We know two things about Porsche's GTS models. Firstly, that those initials stand for Grand Turismo Sport and, secondly, that they usually bring with them something a little bit more resolved on the driving front. The first time they appeared was 1963, on the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, and the most recent will be the Porsche Taycan GTS - the first time we've seen them on an electric Porsche. So that's quite a big deal, then.
CARS
Pistonheads

Bentley Continental R Mulliner | Spotted

Now, we all can think of cars that we've sold and wish we hadn't, because they've rocketed up in value or cars we didn't buy when we should've, because they were once cheap but now out of reach. Well, I am here with a top tip, and you've only yourselves to blame if you don't take it. This is a car that I am sure (although, of course, nothing in life is guaranteed) is going to end up being very expensive in years to come so get onboard now before it's too late. I am not even going to charge you a consultancy fee (although donations are very welcome).
CARS
Pistonheads

Novitec launches Ferrari Roma upgrades

They're nothing if not consistent at Novitec. Evidently the triple threat of more power, more carbon and bigger wheels works as a business model; no sooner has a new supercar hit the streets than the Novitec refinements are available. This week it's the turn of the Ferrari Roma. The new...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Pistonheads

Citroen 2CV | Spotted

Having gone down the expensive and complicated route with my last two spotteds (in the shape of a Jaguar XJ6 and Bentley Continental R Mulliner), I thought it would be nice to find something simpler. And what could be simpler than a Citroën 2CV? I can tell you, actually: a Citroën 2CV without any side windows. The good news, before people pile in with comments about originality, is that the advert says the original doors are included, but these breezy, bespoke items, with leather-bound tops to rest your elbows on, look like they add, not take away, from the 2CV's rudimentary charm. Providing it's not winter, that is. I'm just thinking wistfully of a warm summer's day and winding back the roof for the full, sensory, alfresco experience. And you know what? I'm feeling happier already.
CARS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Speedy New 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Track-Only Twin

The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...
CARS
Pistonheads

Hyundai Grandeur gets EV restomod treatment

It seems like barely a day goes past without a new electric restomod on the scene, everything from the 964-era 911 to Ford F-100 having now embraced battery power. In principle, this Hyundai Grandeur is similar - reinventing a classic as an EV - but is in fact a whole new concept car rather than a rebuilt original. As part of a Heritage Series (which kicked off with the Pony), Hyundai is marking 35 years of the Grandeur saloon with a "retro-futuristic makeover to find new inspiration for the future."
CARS
Pistonheads

New Dodge 'Jailbreak' Hellcats top 800hp

When the time comes to write about the final throes of the combustion engine, a sizeable chapter should be dedicated to the Hellcat-engined Dodges. Think about what's been created with the supercharged V8 since the 707hp Challenger launched: a 200mph Charger saloon, a Jeep Cherokee that runs 11-second quarter miles, a Challenger Demon that pulls wheelies and a seven-seat Durango with 50lb ft more than a McLaren 765LT. To make one of those cars would've been pretty cool; to create a whole family of supercharged V8 hellraisers was inspired. And awesome.
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche confirms 718 Cayman GT4 RS for LA

This is not a drill, people. The first Renn Sport Porsche Cayman - the GT4 RS - will make its debut on Wednesday morning. We're not typically into show preview stories on PH (especially when the car in question is a secret as poorly kept as the 718) but some fast cars are a little more significant than others. Hopefully you'll agree that the GT4 RS is one.
CARS
Pistonheads

Renault GTA | The Brave Pill

Anyone old enough to remember the days when classified adverts came on paper rather than pixels is likely to recall the warning carried by printed editions of a close listings rival to PH: to be wary of contact from any potential buyers before the magazine had gone on sale. This...
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate | PH Review

We drove the Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon a while back, but it's hoved into view again thanks to an update. This has changed little on the mechanical side and, instead, focuses mainly on the styling and interior. For example, it now brings the E-Class's infotainment in line with the more modern Mercedes products, such as the A-Class, with a touchpad controller for the infotainment system, instead of the previous iDrive-style wheel. That still puts it a generation behind the most recent touchscreen-only system in the new C- and S-Class, mind, and thank the good Lord for that - those are way too distracting. The infotainment updates work well, then, and so do the styling tweaks. They are a little-blink-and-you'll-miss-them but that's fine. The E-Class estate was, and still is, a handsome beast, and when you do notice the changes, they've merely cleaned things up. So that's a thumbs up, too.
CARS
Pistonheads

Ferrari unveils V12-powered One-Off BR20

For most of us, the thought of owning even a used Ferrari is incomprehensible due to the size of the brave pill we'd have to swallow. So the thought of going to Ferrari and asking them to build you a bespoke car is up there with a trip to space onboard the good ship Bezos. Except it isn't, because that's in the hundreds of thousands and a bespoke Ferrari will set you back...well, only those involved can give you that figure. But it's in the millions, and how many depends on how much you change of the original car, how many times you change your mind along the way and what materials you select.
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche Macan 2.0 | PH Review

I've just read a report from the UK Chamber of Commerce stating that supply chain issues continue to cause inflation. Oh dear. In other words, everything from carrots to cabbages are shooting up, but not in the way you'd hope. It struck me that this isn't news to car buyers, who have seen mad inflation for years. The M3 is a case in point. In my head that is a £50k car, but now it's pushing £80k. It's a fabulous thing, no question. But that does feel a bit, well, rich.
MLB
Pistonheads

Acura Integra Prototype breaks cover

Though set to be an Acura model - Honda's premium offshoot that's never made it to the UK - the mere mention of another Integra means the new "premium sport compact" is of interest to PH. We all know why: front-wheel drive icons don't come any more iconic than the original Integra Type R. The second generation was damn near as good, too. And while it would be daft to expect a similar kind of car 20 years later, it seems there's some cause for enthusiasm in the remake.
CARS
Pistonheads

McLaren 600LT | Spotted

Things are never quiet for long at McLaren. Its most powerful ever convertible launched in the summer, the new Artura is waiting in the wings, the hunt for a new CEO is on, and there's still the little matter of an all-electric hypercar to ponder. You might be right in thinking, therefore, that a 600LT like this one is old news. Only this one is a little different to the rest...
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport unleashed

Since 2016, Porsche has built almost a thousand Cayman GT4 Clubsports; not those road cars with the Clubsport package for punters to show off at track days, either, but actual homologated race cars. Given the abundant choice available to those competing in GT4-spec series, that's a significant number of cars in five years. So it should be of little surprise to learn that Porsche has run with a successful idea and turned the new GT4 RS into a Clubsport racer.
CARS

