Radford Type 62-2 interior revealed

We drove the Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon a while back, but it's hoved into view again thanks to an update. This has changed little on the mechanical side and, instead, focuses mainly on the styling and interior. For example, it now brings the E-Class's infotainment in line with the more modern Mercedes products, such as the A-Class, with a touchpad controller for the infotainment system, instead of the previous iDrive-style wheel. That still puts it a generation behind the most recent touchscreen-only system in the new C- and S-Class, mind, and thank the good Lord for that - those are way too distracting. The infotainment updates work well, then, and so do the styling tweaks. They are a little-blink-and-you'll-miss-them but that's fine. The E-Class estate was, and still is, a handsome beast, and when you do notice the changes, they've merely cleaned things up. So that's a thumbs up, too.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO