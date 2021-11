When Crystal Mills White made her first trip to see an Air Force recruiter, it wasn’t for herself. “I went to a recruiter in Elizabethtown to support a friend, Robert Kidd, who was thinking of joining the service,” Crystal said. “While there and listening to what the recruiter said, I decided that I wanted to further explore joining for myself. There was something very attractive to me about being able to travel around the world, gaining hands-on experience, and having my education paid for all at the same time.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO