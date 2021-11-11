CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Ball Zoo Closing for the Season Soon

By Andy Rent
 6 days ago
This year has seemingly moved so fast. I mean, it's nearly Thanksgiving and I think that's astounding. Also astounding is the closing of the John Ball Zoo! Hang on, hang on. They're only closing for the season. You know they do this every year. The last day the zoo...

LEGO Store Opening in Grand Rapids

We all loved playing with them as kids and our parents hated stepping on them!. Those little plastic pieces we all called LEGOs are still very popular even today with people of all ages. Fox even had a television show devoted to adults competing to make the best LEGO sculptures with various themes. (Season Two of "LEGO Masters" even featured several people from Michigan.)
3 Reasons You’ll Want To Explore Playful Holland In The Winter

Sure, Holland is known for its tulips. 5 million tulips! But when the weather turns cold and the colors fade, there are plenty of reasons to visit Holland. For 30 years, Holland's snowmelt system, the largest municipally-owned snowmelt system in North America, keeps downtown Holland sidewalks and streets snow and ice-free all winter long.
Michigan Legends: The Inspiring Tale Of ‘Dolly Dimples’

Dolly was 'The Entertaining Fat Girl' from a circus sideshow. Until a health crisis turned her around. Celesta Geyer was born Celesta Herrmann in Cincinnati, OH to a family that loved to eat. By the time she was 18, she weighed over 300 pounds. After getting married to Frank Geyer, she moved to Detroit, where she visited a traveling circus in 1927, at the age of 26.
Hunted Deer Seeks Sanctuary In Sturgis Church

When people are after you with guns, you seek safety in the Lord. Who wouldn't?. It was apparent on the opening day of firearms deer season in Michigan, that something was amiss at the Brace Church in Sturgis. Clearly someone or something had busted in to the sanctuary of the...
Saginaw House That Went Viral On TikTok Finally Sells. It’s…Unique!

Last winter a very unique house in Saginaw was featured on TikTok with Zillowtastrophes, an account that features hidden gems and outright disasters. The video went viral with nearly 300 thousand people from all over the country viewing it. The house is...interesting. Finally, after almost a year on the market, the sale of the home is pending and here is your inside look.
Three Days Grace Book Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Three Days Grace will be back on the road next spring. The band just announced a tour that will take place during April and May, working in a number of radio festival dates along the way. "We're excited to announce the first of many U.S. dates in April & May...
10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
