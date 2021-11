If you've ever been to the Garage Bar & Grill in Grand Rapids, you know the drinks and food are great, and now that quality has led to a second location in Ada. When I first moved to Grand Rapids, the Garage Bar & Grill, was the first place that I started to hang out at. All the staff is great and the people that frequent the establishment are fun too. I love going to those street parties they have during the summer with live music. It's a nice little walk after work.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO