Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change
By A Martínez
wksu.org
6 days ago
Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are there to tell world leaders that they've already experienced more extreme disasters, and they're pushing for wealthier nations to compensate them for the damage. Thing is, though, that is becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. NPR's Lauren Sommer is...
The equivalent of the Mediterranean Sea is not expected to flood the middle of the United States in the year 2030 if nothing is done about climate change, despite a map saying it could. Facebook users shared an image of the U.S. with the Mediterranean Sea and parts of Europe...
GLASGOW (Reuters) -When all is said and done at the U.N. climate talks, and the ink on the COP26 agreement is dry, one awkward question will remain: how enforceable will the deal be anyway?. In the last year, countries have announced a flurry of net-zero emissions pledges. The United States...
For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
In January, the Boone Town Council created the new role of sustainability and special projects manager. The purpose of this new position is to oversee the newly prioritized goal of becoming carbon free by 2050. To achieve such a lofty goal, the city has committed to switching government owned vehicles to hybrid or electric and shifting to solar and hydroelectric power providers.
Abrupt changes in ice core samples and other records indicate dramatic changes in climate occurred at certain points in the past. In Chaos, climate scientists identify abrupt transitions in climate records that may have been caused by the climate system crossing a tipping point. This happens when self-reinforcing feedbacks in a system push it away from a stable state, leading to dramatic change.
Nearly 200 countries, including the United States, reached a climate deal on Saturday in Scotland that contained watered-down language regarding coal power which was promoted by India. India pushed the countries to use the phrase "phase down" when it came to coal power rather than "phase out" in the agreement...
A new study finds scientific consensus that humans are causing global warming. Public opinion is lagging behind the data when it comes to climate change. There is a partisan split, with more Democrats believing in climate change and more Republicans denying it. When former Vice President Al Gore launched the...
As governments face the challenge of delivering on their net-zero by 2050 commitments, a new OECD report says they must focus in parallel on reducing and managing the inevitable risk of further losses and damages from climate change. The "Managing Climate Risks, Facing up to Losses and Damages" report says...
Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Traumatic events play serious tricks on one’s mind. We all have those specific triggers that, when we experience them, cause the brain to immediately bring us back to terrifying memories we would rather forget. “Smoky air and the oddly specific smell of the inside of an N95 mask bring me...
A severe rainstorm destroyed a beloved trail at Acadia National Park. Now, the park service is trying to decide whether it makes sense to repair it as climate change brings more severe storms to the park. Reporter Carly Peruccio has the story. This story is part of Covering Climate Now,...
Extreme weather driven by climate breakdown is hitting the world “with a new ferocity”, the UN has said, but countries have so far failed to prepare for the widespread damage that is now inevitable even if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced. Developing countries are particularly at risk, but they are...
Research by scientists from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory strengthens the case that climate change has been the main cause of the growing amount of land in the western U.S. that has been destroyed by large wildfires over the past two decades. Rong Fu, a UCLA professor of atmospheric...
When the Australian bushfires first ignited in June of 2019, people believed that they would be as brief and controllable as they had been for hundreds of years. They soon learned that the ravages of climate change clearly had a marked effect on the severity of their annual wildfires. Burning, Amazon Prime's newest documentary film, breaks down the factors that led to this nigh-unquenchable blaze and offers a unique look into the fires effected the lives of Australians across the continent.
Climate change is spurring people to rapidly accelerate their bucket lists — see the millennia-old Sequoia trees before they burn, the glaciers before they melt or the tropical reefs before they die. Why it matters: Climate change is having a profound impact on the earth's natural wonders. For more than...
As Minnesota entrepreneur Jamez Staples sees it, the high-level climate change conversations filling the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, are crucial. But he's in Glasgow to help ensure the ideas involve people on the ground, lower-income folks living through the worst impacts. Like people in his north Minneapolis neighborhood.
[WASHINGTON, DC] – Strengthening government efficiency, empowering households and businesses, and reducing future risks by improving spatial planning and natural coastal protection are some of the key recommendations to boost the Caribbean’s ability to bounce back from shocks according to a new World Bank flagship report. The Report. The report,...
Peruvian citizens are calling on leaders at the COP26 U.N. climate summit to take action to save the country's glaciers, which face almost certain extinction from climate change. Sky News's Stuart Ramsay reports.Nov. 10, 2021.
Comments / 0