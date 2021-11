Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr., realized he was wrong for writing a mean letter addressed to the Duke of Sussex before their royal wedding. Thomas Jr. is one of the participants in Australia's "Big Brother: VIP." In one episode, he read aloud his apology letter to Prince Harry and Markle over his mean letter for the groom-to-be before their big day. In the letter addressed to Prince Harry, he urged the royal to call off the wedding and warned him that marrying his sister would be the "biggest mistake" in his family. In his most recent letter, Thomas Jr. said what he did was the "worst mistake of his life."

