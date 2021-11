Check out these new key art and official trailer for Season One of the new series Harlem, from Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip, is now live! Also available is the series’ official key art, photographed by Adrienne Raquel, along with a special artist poster commissioned by New York artist Jade Purple Brown. The Amazon Original single-camera comedy will premiere Friday, December 3, with all 10 episodes available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

