My ex-husband and I know each other and get married on economic factors. After marriage, although there was no economic pressure, life was also more prosaic. I am the kind of person who doesn't have much expectation of life, and I don't have my own opinions. Usually, it's my ex-husband who's planning our lives, and I just have to obey. Of course, I don't bother to care about my salary, so when I get married, my salary was at the disposal of my ex-husband.

