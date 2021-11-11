CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Cold front sweeping through the area will bring big changes for the weekend

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday temperatures will hit the 60s...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: A hefty cold front brings chilly changes

Winds remain out of the south/southwest early in the day, allow for that warm air to funnel in yet again for our Tuesday. This will be our last warm day as highs climb to the 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon. A few record highs could be broken again today, mainly out west.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
wymt.com

Temperatures soar ahead of big time cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you’ve enjoyed our nice forecast the last couple of days. It all comes crashing down on Thursday. Today will be a beautiful day. Look for mostly sunny skies after a fairly mild morning. Most of us only got into the low 50s for lows. Some made it in the 40s. We will see some breezy conditions ahead of the big cold front that will swing through the region tonight and through Thursday. Those winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, so keep an eye on anything outside that isn’t battened down. Highs today should top out in the low 70s. The record for Wednesday is 75, so we could be close to that, especially if we overachieve like we did on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

THE HOME will be able to host two families at a time. Hy-Vee Dietitian explains how fiber affects blood sugar. Hy-Vee dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to explain how fiber affects your blood sugar. Updated: 7 hours ago. While more Iowans approve than disapprove of the job our Republican U.S....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to bring chilly weather Thursday

El Paso is expecting back-to-back cold fronts Wednesday and Thursday, producing breezy conditions and dropping temperatures to the low 60s. The first one arrives tonight into Wednesday morning, followed by the second one Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect breezy conditions Thursday morning, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s...
EL PASO, TX
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather returning Thursday as a cold front moves through early in the day; little to no rain with the front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense fog during the morning in spots will make for another tricky morning commute for a lot of you this morning, so make sure to allow some extra time for the drive as you plan your day. Temperatures are starting off around 60 and just like yesterday will quickly warm up to around 80 again for another day. Expect quite a bit of sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times as southerly winds pick up through the day, at times gusting over 20-25 mph by afternoon. A cold front moves through early Thursday with little to no rain but it brings a big drop in temperatures with lows back in the 40s by Friday morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
newschannel6now.com

A cold front moves through Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 67 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-60s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 60 with sunny skies. Thursday night will be cold. The low for Thursday night will be 31. A lot of places across Texoma could see their first freeze of the season. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KZTV 10

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

After warm Wednesday, Thursday cold front brings rain, chill

Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend. Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, along with scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop from Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy Afternoon, Rain Returns Wednesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are in for a warmer Wednesday with afternoon highs in the low 80s. As the winds shift to a more easterly direction this will allow more moisture to move in and increase the humidity levels and clouds. Late evening some rain will begin to move in with scattered storms possible overnight. Computer models forecast wet and messy weather for the Thursday morning commute. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday due to plenty of deep tropical moisture surging from the South. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Due to the rain and clouds around,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy