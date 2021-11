Tennor Group, the diversified global investment house, has appointed Ron Meyer and Sophie Jordan to be CEO and Co-CEO of the indie film distribution and production services company Wild Bunch AG. Wild Bunch CEO Vincent Grimond will stay on in an advisory capacity and work closely with Meyer and Jordan, the company said. It becomes the latest stop for Meyer, the former Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal and CAA co-founder who most recently served in a consultant capacity with Qatar, proving guidance to its Doha Film Institute on motion picture investments. Jordan is the former General Counsel and Special Advisor to the Chairman...

