Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court has denied a Motion from Intelsat’s lawyers to bar two expert witnesses from giving their evidence. In particular, SES had wanted to call Jane Mago as an expert witness in its dispute with Intelsat. Her evidence covers what the FCC orders and regulations mean. The second witness permitted to appear is Ruth Milkman, a lawyer in private practice but who had worked at the FCC.

