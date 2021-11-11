CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59 points, or 0.2%, to 36,020 largely due to a steep drop in Walt...

moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.06% higher to $47.08 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.61 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. In Japan, the benchmark reversed earlier gains that had come on the yen trading lower recently, boosting the profits of exporters. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 29,730.21. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,973.81. Australia's...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point fall led by losses for shares of Visa, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 100 points, or 0.3%, lower. Visa's shares are off $10.91 (5.1%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $6.56 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 115-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Travelers (TRV) Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as the broader market takes a choppy turn amid lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:32 a.m. Eastern. The losses pulled the benchmark index further below the record high it reached on Nov. 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194 points, or 0.5%, to 35,949 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

Good deals are few and far between in the stock market right now. Low interest rates and inflation worries have pushed the S&P 500 to its highest forward PE ratio since the Dot Com Bubble. Still, there are some promising companies that have slipped through the cracks for one reason or another. Adding these discounted stocks to your portfolio can boost your long-term returns, whether you're a growth or value stock investor.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slumped 0.46% to $284.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.98 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa stock leads Dow, S&P 500 losers, as it cuts Dow's price by nearly 80 points

Visa Inc.'s stock dove 5.6% toward a nine-month low in morning trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in losses, after Amazon.com Inc. said it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. next year. Visa stock's price drop of $11.96 was cutting about 79 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 173 points, or 0.5%. The stock, currently on track to close at the lowest price since Feb. 3, has shed 7.1% year to date, while the Dow has gained 17.5%.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS

