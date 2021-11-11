CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workato Raises $200 Million Series E At A $5.7 Billion Valuation To Accelerate Record Growth And Capitalize On Surging Demand For Enterprise Automation

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding will be used to further capitalize on rapidly growing automation market, accelerating global expansion and extending product leadership, as well as fuel acquisitions like application connector firm, RailsData. Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, announced $200 million in Series E funding led by Battery Ventures, with equal participation...

MarketWatch

Cisco earnings should benefit from enterprise spending, but face supply-chain hurdles

Cisco Systems Inc. could benefit from an enterprise recovery as customers scale their hybrid workspaces, but it isn't all smooth sailing: The supply chain is still in flux. That is the story line as the maker of routers, switches, software, and services — a bellwether for IT demand in the enterprise market — preps to report fiscal first-quarter results under a revamped format on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Credit-focused company Upgrade raises $280 million at $6 billion valuation

In August, the company announced its Series E round — $105 million at a $3.325 billion valuation. In other words, the company is both well capitalized and has increased its valuation by a few billion dollars in very little time. Today’s Series F round was led by Coatue Management and...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Accenture Acquires Founders Intelligence To Help Corporate Executives Drive Growth From Innovation

Accenture has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm that helps large corporations to create growth by using tools, techniques and insights from technology entrepreneurs and investors. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities to help senior executives create and scale new business models and achieve sustainable value from innovation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Zuora Announces Real-Time Revenue To Help Businesses Achieve A Financial Close As Early As Day Zero

With Zuora Revenue, companies now have real-time insights to instantly recognize, reconcile, and analyze revenue for subscriptions, products, and usage-based services. Zuora, Inc. the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider announced Real-Time Revenue for Zuora Revenue. Now, with Real-Time Revenue, businesses can automatically recognize, reconcile, and analyze their revenue to more accurately close the books as early as day zero, while leveraging new instant insights to make strategic revenue decisions.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Split And Microsoft Deliver Industry-First Azure DevOps Integration For Customizable Rollouts

The integration is the first of its kind to support customizable rollouts and granular targeting within Microsoft’s end-to-end DevOps toolchain for optimized speed, safety, and cross-team coordination. Split, the leading feature delivery and experimentation platform, announced a new native integration with Microsoft’s Azure DevOps service. Developed in partnership with Microsoft,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Jitterbit Names Jeremy Parker SVP Of Global Revenue Operations

Veteran Operations Executive Joins as Jitterbit Enters a New Phase of Rapid Growth. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Jeremy Parker senior vice president of global revenue operations, a new position at the company. A proven sales and operations leader, with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, Parker will play an integral role in the company’s go-to-market execution and M&A integration, focusing on operational efficiency and effectiveness to support scale.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ZF Accelerates Digital Transformation Of Its Products And Processes Worldwide Via Microsoft Cloud

Added value for autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, and global supply chain management. Cloud-based infrastructure and collaboration to improve speed and efficiency across business operations. Digital Manufacturing Platform rollout to all ZF factories. ZF investing billions of euros in digitalization over the next years. ZF enters the next phase of digitalization...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CoreView And Cloudficient Announce New Strategic Partnership To Support Enterprise Microsoft 365 Customers

Partnership brings together migration expertise with enhanced capabilities for ongoing management, governance and security. CoreView, global leader in Microsoft 365 management for large enterprises, announced a strategic partnership with Cloudficient, an advanced orchestration solution for Microsoft 365 onboarding and migration. Enterprise customers come to Cloudficient for migration and transition, and quickly discover that day-to-day administration of Microsoft 365 can be challenging and time-consuming without CoreView to simplify and optimize the administration, governance, and security of their Microsoft 365 environments.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Paycraft Accelerates Growth With Foray In MENA Region

Paycraft goes global with setting up operations in UAE and shortly in Africa to service their strategic clients in the region. Paycraft has fast emerged as a leading fintech which provides cutting edge solutions in payment processing and end to end payments solutions. PayCraft has built domain expertise and deep insights to handle both Offline and Online Payments on a single instrument. With its Form Factor Agonistic Issuance and acquiring platforms Paycraft services wide varieties of New age fintech’s and traditional payment ecosystems very seamlessly.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hakimo, An AI-Informed Physical Security Platform, Announces $4 Million Seed Round

Cybersecurity and physical security synergies become priority as employees return to office. Hakimo, an AI platform designed to bring cybersecurity-like tools to the physical security industry, has announced its seed funding. Founded by Stanford-trained engineers and funded by experienced venture capitalists with decades of experience in the space, Hakimo has entered the market at a moment when re-populated office campuses are most in need of new security solutions.
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Investors Flock To Crypto In An Effort To Buttress Portfolios Against Inflation

Blockchain infrastructure has become even more complex as more and more businesses are accepting cryptocurrencies as a way of payment processing. Overall, the crypto market is slowly but surely becoming a crucial component of banking, investing, secure digital payments and more. As a result of a growing demand for digital currencies in the banking and financial landscape, companies like PayPal, Mastercard, Overstock, Etsy and many others have updated their digital payments technology to accept Bitcoin. Then there is Coinbase, which announced earlier in September that it is delving deeper into traditional financial services, allowing users to deposit paychecks directly into their online accounts. “With direct deposit, customers can more easily access our crypto-first financial services and be ready for any trade or purchase,” Max Branzburg, Vice President of Product at Coinbase, said in a blog post. “We’re determined to deliver the most trusted full suite of crypto-first financial services to our 68 million users.” ISW Holdings Inc. , BIT Mining Limited , HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. , SOS Limited , Ebang International Holdings Inc.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Xplornet Enterprise Solutions Selects Alianza To Power Its New Comprehensive, Voice-First UCaaS Solution

Alianza’s Business Cloud Communications suite enables Canada’s largest fixed-wireless broadband service provider to offer state-of-the-art unified communications tools to remote workers. Alianza, provider of the leading full-stack cloud communications platform for service providers, announced that Xplornet Enterprise Solutions, the largest rural-focused Internet service provider in Canada, has selected Alianza to...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform To Make AI Accessible To All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Browse The Complete News...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Empire Token Empire Token Plans To Expand Its Ecosystem With A Revolutionary DEX

The token has already launched its own NFT Marketplace, moving forward with their ambitious road map for 2021. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Empire Token offers two unique opportunities for investors:. 1. Empire Token’s DEX Exchange, Goosebumps, an all in one decentralized...
CURRENCIES
aithority.com

Matillion Study Highlights Business Cost Of Outdated Data Management

Global survey of 450 enterprise data team members reveals that inefficient data processing could be costing enterprises up to $43.5 million annual. With digital transformation and cloud migration accelerating over the past two years, enterprises have struggled to keep pace with the complexity and volume of data. Now, new industry research, conducted on behalf of Matillion by independent research firm Vanson Bourne, uncovers a root cause of this issue, revealing that 75% of data teams believe that outdated migration and maintenance processes are costing their organizations time, productivity, and money — potentially at an annual price tag of up to $43.5 million.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Tokens.com Announces Closing Of $16 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. Tokens.com Corp. a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Delta Is Partner Of Webasto Following Development Of Thermal Management Solution For Automotive Roof Sensor Modules

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced is partner by Webasto, the world’s leader in automotive roof solutions. With this partnership, Webasto leveraged Delta’s expertise in active and passive thermal management components and technical support for the development of its automotive roof sensor modules (RSM). Browse...
BUSINESS

