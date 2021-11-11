Workato Raises $200 Million Series E At A $5.7 Billion Valuation To Accelerate Record Growth And Capitalize On Surging Demand For Enterprise Automation

Blockchain infrastructure has become even more complex as more and more businesses are accepting cryptocurrencies as a way of payment processing. Overall, the crypto market is slowly but surely becoming a crucial component of banking, investing, secure digital payments and more. As a result of a growing demand for digital currencies in the banking and financial landscape, companies like PayPal, Mastercard, Overstock, Etsy and many others have updated their digital payments technology to accept Bitcoin. Then there is Coinbase, which announced earlier in September that it is delving deeper into traditional financial services, allowing users to deposit paychecks directly into their online accounts. “With direct deposit, customers can more easily access our crypto-first financial services and be ready for any trade or purchase,” Max Branzburg, Vice President of Product at Coinbase, said in a blog post. “We’re determined to deliver the most trusted full suite of crypto-first financial services to our 68 million users.” ISW Holdings Inc. , BIT Mining Limited , HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. , SOS Limited , Ebang International Holdings Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO